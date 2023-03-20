Home Entertainment what are the hours and how to process the student ticket
Entertainment

what are the hours and how to process the student ticket

by admin
what are the hours and how to process the student ticket

A few months ago, the municipality of Cinco Saltos acquired three bus units to guarantee public transportation for residents. this week made changes to the hours of circulation, as well as the opening of registrations to access the student ticket.

The buses in Cinco Saltos make a route that goes from the La Armonía neighborhood to the Perón neighborhood, passing through the center. The first bus of the circuit is at 6.20 and the last at 20.40. On weekends and holidays the circulation strip is reduced.

In November of last year, Cinco Salto once again had urban bus service, this time with the particularity of being local to the municipality. The secretary of government of Cinco Saltos, Dante Arriola He explained that the municipality invested 7 million pesos in used automatic Mercedes Benz buses, and that these arrived to solve the urban passenger service, a volume that is not profitable for private companies.

How to process the student ticket?

The Municipality of Cinco Saltos, through the Ministry of Social Development, announced that university and tertiary students Those who study in neighboring cities can register to access the Student Ticket.

Interested parties must present photocopy of ID and regular student certificate in the offices of Social Development (Roca 90) or at the CAM del Arroyón, from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.» reported from the municipality.

The registration period goes from March 1 to March 31 inclusive. The benefit corresponds to 50% of the Pehuenche company ticket. Of this amount, the Municipality of Cinco Saltos pays 35% and the remaining 15% is absorbed by the company.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

See also  Wang Yibo's "Ice, Rain and Fire" ends with high energy and real blood coexist to pay tribute to the front-line anti-drug police jqknews


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

The reasons for the deserved triumph of the...

1994 “The Little Mermaid” vs 2023 “The Little...

The friendlies of the Argentine National Team can...

Design studio Hassell joins hands with to.org to...

Electric trucks at the Finland test, here is...

The professional with a gun pointed at the...

Helinox officially launches fragment design limited co-branded T-shirt...

The Fay journey among nature keepers and scholars,...

Holiday in March 2023: when is the next...

Sony Announces Nominees and Winners for the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy