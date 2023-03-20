A few months ago, the municipality of Cinco Saltos acquired three bus units to guarantee public transportation for residents. this week made changes to the hours of circulation, as well as the opening of registrations to access the student ticket.

The buses in Cinco Saltos make a route that goes from the La Armonía neighborhood to the Perón neighborhood, passing through the center. The first bus of the circuit is at 6.20 and the last at 20.40. On weekends and holidays the circulation strip is reduced.

In November of last year, Cinco Salto once again had urban bus service, this time with the particularity of being local to the municipality. The secretary of government of Cinco Saltos, Dante Arriola He explained that the municipality invested 7 million pesos in used automatic Mercedes Benz buses, and that these arrived to solve the urban passenger service, a volume that is not profitable for private companies.

How to process the student ticket?

The Municipality of Cinco Saltos, through the Ministry of Social Development, announced that university and tertiary students Those who study in neighboring cities can register to access the Student Ticket.

Interested parties must present photocopy of ID and regular student certificate in the offices of Social Development (Roca 90) or at the CAM del Arroyón, from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.» reported from the municipality.

The registration period goes from March 1 to March 31 inclusive. The benefit corresponds to 50% of the Pehuenche company ticket. Of this amount, the Municipality of Cinco Saltos pays 35% and the remaining 15% is absorbed by the company.



