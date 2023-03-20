If you want to deal with electrical systems, you not only need the corresponding specialist knowledge, but also suitable equipment. The contact person number 1 is the tool manufacturer Wiha, which specializes in craft.

Bild: Yes

Good work starts with the right preparation. As soon as you work with electrical lines, electrical measuring devices are part of the absolute standard equipment. With the little helpers, current and voltage can be measured to ensure that dangerous accidents do not occur at work. As the saying goes: better safe than sorry. Such measuring devices are available in many different versions. A multimeter covers most areas and is considered a genuine all-rounder that should not be missing in any tool collection.

Cables are an everyday part of an electrician’s life. They often have to be cut to a certain length in order to be able to process them properly. Since the thin cables are quite sensitive and you only have to remove the casing and insulation, it is best to use special tools for this. Wiha offers both dismantling tools and stripping tools. An automatic locking function prevents the cables from being accidentally damaged.

The digital multimeter in action (Image: Wiha)

If electrical connections have to be made between cables and plugs, a so-called crimping tool can be used. The tool is used to firmly press the cable and connector together. The result is an extremely secure connection, which can then only be released with a tool designed for this purpose. Automatic pliers that adapt to the cross-section of the sleeves are particularly convenient.

If you have to screw on live components, you should exercise special caution. Dangerous electric shocks can occur here if they were careless. The use of an isolated screwdriver ensures additional safety. In addition to the classic hand-held screwdrivers, there are also electric models for more convenience, particularly compact multifunctional screwdrivers and torque screwdrivers that give the user clear feedback as soon as the screws have been tightened enough. Independent test seals, for example the VDE or GS, certify compliance with the security requirements. Electricians should not do without insulated pliers, whether for gripping, holding, cutting or bending.

On the safe side with insulated screwdrivers (Image: Wiha)

Of course, Wiha also has the absolute classic on offer. For example, special electricians hammer that can be optimally used in limited rooms thanks to their U-shaped shot. With the help of the flat, straight claws on the hammer head, nail clamps and nails can be removed effectively. Wasserwags and fonts are of course also part of every basic equipment. Both are aimed at the needs of electricians. The watercrots have additional distance markings and the fonds have a practical cable pull -up aid.

If necessary, you can of course opt for the complete package directly. The well-assorted tool sets from Wiha usually leave nothing to be desired. Not only do they contain all the essential tools, they also score points with their robust design and are easy to transport. So you always have the right electrician tools at hand. In your opinion, which tool should not be missing in any tool box? Write it to us in the comments.

This blog post is a paid ad.