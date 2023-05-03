Home » what did he say when he left the sanatorium
Entertainment

what did he say when he left the sanatorium

by admin
what did he say when he left the sanatorium

Mirtha Legrand underwent surgery yesterday at the Mater Dei Sanatorium in the City of Buenos Aires. She was placed a state-of-the-art pacemakers to improve their quality of life at 96 years of age.

The surgery went very well and today after 10 in the morning, the driver was discharged doctor to continue your recovery at home.

His grandson, Nacho Viale, was in charge of sharing the statement issued by the Mater Dei clinic on social networks, with the message: “Thank you so much. I’m on my way home.”

“We want to inform you that Mrs. Mirtha Legrand was discharged this morning, after yesterday’s scheduled procedure. Having achieved clinical stability, You can continue recovery at home. The family is grateful for the expressions of affection and respect received during hospitalization,” said the medical director of the Mater Dei Sanatorium, Roberto Dupuy de Lomé.

Mirtha Legrand was discharged: “I am going to rest for a few days”

Mirtha herself Legrand spoke to the press when leaving the sanatorium and stressed that the operation “was fantastic, a success. Now I have to rest. I’m a little tired, but okay.”

«I can’t move my left arm much, But nothing more. I can walk and do my usual life, “added the diva to the journalists who were waiting for her presence.

«It was a wonderful treatment. They have treated me well,” Mirtha Legrand emphasized upon retiring with a medical discharge.

However, he clarified: Now I’m going to rest for a few days. I’m going to rest and the doctors come to see me at home.

See also  Shanghai 2023 Leslie Cheung 20th Anniversary Exhibition- China Entertainment Network



To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Expert warns of risks of artificial intelligence

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again by...

Danube Commentary: Archival Fiction

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence according to Stephen...

Psychologists and psychiatric experts declare tomorrow

Eight people die in armed confrontation in Mexico

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

the blockade continues despite the eviction order

🔴 LIVE | Blue dollar today in Córdoba:...

A 22-year-old girl was found dead after a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy