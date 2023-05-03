what did he say when he left the sanatorium

Mirtha Legrand underwent surgery yesterday at the Mater Dei Sanatorium in the City of Buenos Aires. She was placed a state-of-the-art pacemakers to improve their quality of life at 96 years of age.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The surgery went very well and today after 10 in the morning, the driver was discharged doctor to continue your recovery at home.

His grandson, Nacho Viale, was in charge of sharing the statement issued by the Mater Dei clinic on social networks, with the message: “Thank you so much. I’m on my way home.”

“We want to inform you that Mrs. Mirtha Legrand was discharged this morning, after yesterday’s scheduled procedure. Having achieved clinical stability, You can continue recovery at home. The family is grateful for the expressions of affection and respect received during hospitalization,” said the medical director of the Mater Dei Sanatorium, Roberto Dupuy de Lomé.

Mirtha Legrand was discharged: “I am going to rest for a few days”

Mirtha herself Legrand spoke to the press when leaving the sanatorium and stressed that the operation “was fantastic, a success. Now I have to rest. I’m a little tired, but okay.”

«I can’t move my left arm much, But nothing more. I can walk and do my usual life, “added the diva to the journalists who were waiting for her presence.

«It was a wonderful treatment. They have treated me well,” Mirtha Legrand emphasized upon retiring with a medical discharge.

However, he clarified: Now I’m going to rest for a few days. I’m going to rest and the doctors come to see me at home.



