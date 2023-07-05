what did the player say to Mundo D

Instituto began to move in the market for the next National Basketball League. One day after ensuring the continuity of their coach Lucas Victoriano, the Alta Córdoba club kept its base Leandro Vildoza and added its first signing, the productive Cordovan pivot Javier Saiz.

In this way, for the 2023/2024 season, in which it will also play the South American League, Instituto has three older chips (of the eight allowed in the National League) with Vildoza, Saiz and Federico Elías, who is still in the club; plus a U23 card with Bautista Lugarini, who will play his second year at Albirrojo.

While maintaining the negotiation with the last captain, Tayavek Gallizzi. The pivot is in Uruguay disputing the Metro tournament with Athens (the second Uruguayan category). He is one of the most beloved players for the Glory side, as well as the best players in the competition. Gallizzi was voted the best pivot of last season and is one of the most sought after players on the market.

The 30-year-old intern from Santa Fe played 46 of the 47 Instituto games in the last National League, and averaged 12.9 points, with 64.3 percent on doubles, 39.6% on triples, and 75.8% on free throws. , plus 5 rebounds in 23.8 minutes.

Taya Gallizzi was a vital piece in Instituto in the last two seasons of the National League. (Nicolas Bravo / The Voice)

“We are far away,” the president of the Institute Juan Manuel Cavagliatto told Mundo D.

Gallizzi said the same thing: “For now, we are far away.” “It is also clear that the good seasons at the Institute opened my possibilities even more,” added the pivot to Mundo D from Montevideo, where he won one game and lost the rest in Athens in the Uruguayan capital.

Gallizzi is wanted by Boca (he was one step away from arriving before joining the Institute in 2021), Regatas Corrientes, Oberá Tenis de Misiones and Olímpico de La Banda.

The pivot was clear: “Before making a decision I am going to speak with Juan (for Cavagliatto). Mainly because my priority is institute”.

Gallizzi arrived at the Institute in the 2021/2022 season and was a key player in the club’s three conquests in big basketball: the National League, the Super 20 and the League Super Cup. Before playing for the Alta Córdoba club, the man from Santa Fe born on February 8, 1993, went through Regatas Corrientes, La Unión de Formosa, Quimsa and Quilmes de Mar del Plata, a team with which he made his League debut on October 10. of 2013 precisely in the classic of the city against Peñarol.

