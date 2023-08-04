what differentiates them and what are the trends

Have you ever thought about living in a luxury home? Probably yes. This is the consumer dream of many Brazilians, who see penthouses, mansions and properties with characteristics of elegant and sophisticated architecture.

They can be located in various places, such as a horizontal condominium or the penthouses of high-end buildings. This is because there are relevant details that identify properties in this category.

Understand what are the reasons that differentiate a luxury home from an ordinary one, what are the decoration trends and other essential factors of this modality.

Check out what you will read here:

What does luxury home mean?

Minimalist luxury house made of wood.

A luxury home is one built with high quality and elegant materials and finishes. Due to this feature, the property will remain in good condition for longer, in addition to acquiring a beautiful, exclusive and modern aesthetic. This makes the property more attractive to potential buyers.

Another fundamental point is the unique features that these properties have, such as cinema rooms and cellars completely designed by professionals in the field.

Thus, this property is not necessarily that of high value. It has the characteristic of being unique, having an architectural project tailored to the residents. Other features are:

High added value for owners due to design, quality of space and comfort; Exclusive characteristics, hardly found in traditional properties. For example, sauna and independent apartments for the guests; Restricted access and 24-hour security; Access to differentiated and luxury services, such as concierge, gardener for landscaping and cleaning.

It is still important to differentiate luxury homes from high-end ones. The two concepts are quite similar, but have some differences.

Luxury homes are large and follow the rule “the bigger, the better”. They are also in a prime location. For example, in a prime area of ​​the city.

Luxury ones, on the other hand, can be smaller and offer a unique experience, as you can see in the image above, greater privacy and can have different decoration styles.

What is considered mansion?

It is considered a mansion every large house, which is used for housing and has several bedrooms, large outdoor area and luxurious decoration. In some projects, they have a well-decorated gourmet area and giant swimming pools, in order to host large events and parties. In addition, it is usually in an isolated building, with no close neighbors.

Mansions also have a high acquisition value. Much of this is derived from size, as most mansions in Brazil have up to 2,000 m² of built area. The largest in the world is in Mumbai, India, with 37,000 m².

What is considered a luxury apartment?

A luxury apartment is one with leisure options and differentiated services, such as concierge, valet, space to receive guests, spa and technological academy. In addition, they present sophistication and good taste from the floor plan to the installation of the coverings.

What has a luxury home?

A luxury home has some important features, which are related to design and architecture elements. See what they are:

Concern with the preservation of the environment, with the adoption of technologies for the reuse of water, solar panels, etc.; Architectural design that explores the use of technology and automation; Architectural project signed by a specialized architecture office; Complete infrastructure, with spa, gourmet terrace, heated pool and more comfort items; Harmonious design, which exudes the owner’s personality; Luxury furniture, strategically positioned and often customized, with bold design; Elegant fabrics and surfaces, such as linen sofa and kitchen made with noble wood; Lighting well positioned to highlight any space or object. The artificial covers chandeliers, plafon, built-in LED, crown molding and directed or rail spot; Decoration aimed at valuing environments. Thus, pictures, mirrors, curtains, expensive objects, rugs and more are used.

Read more: How to reduce the environmental impact of housing with sustainable homes

What are the trends in luxury home decor?

Trends in luxury home decor are:

Technology Living room in a smart luxury home, with industrial-style decor.

The smart house concept has been widely applied to bring practicality, safety and comfort. Thus, you can use a panel, as in the image above, to view security camera footage, turn on the air conditioning, heat the floor, etc.

Sustainability Luxury duplex with solar panels on the roof.

Several sustainable features are used in a luxury home. For example, green roof, solar panels, rainwater harvesting system, artificial lake, etc. You can also use floors and coatings that bring thermal comfort to avoid unnecessary energy use.

Also read: 6 tips to avoid waste and save on your electricity bill

Elevator Elevator in a luxury room.

Residential elevators have always been synonymous with luxury. Currently, they are even more relevant due to accessibility. At the same time, installation and use have become simpler.

Natural coverings Bathroom in a luxury house, with natural coverings.

More and more solutions are emerging in luxury architecture. Natural coatings — such as bamboo, stones, wood and natural fibers, as in the image above — are on the rise. You can use it in home decor both to create a living wall and to implant an indoor garden.

Marble and porcelain tiles are also on the rise. In addition to strengthening a luxury decoration, they look elegant and beautiful.

Read too: Get to know the Urban Jungle style and find out how to integrate lots of plants into your home decor

Precious stones

The high-end and luxury houses use many precious stones, both in the decoration and in the furniture and finishes. A tip in this regard is to use colors that resemble jewels. So you can adopt:

Translucent effects, to cause the refraction of light; Emerald green sideboards and side tables; Armchairs in ruby ​​red; Sapphire blue tables. Neutral and light tones Kitchen in a luxury home, with mostly light tones and white,

These lighter colors on furniture, walls and floors improve the brightness of the environment and favor natural lighting. In addition, it is easy to make a good combination, since everything is possible in discreet environments.

Read too: Decoration and comfort for you to fall in love with the most beautiful houses in the world

How does security and privacy work in luxury homes?

Security and privacy in luxury homes works with the use of technology and distance between neighbors. These properties are usually relatively far from other properties, which avoids noise and observation by strangers.

With regard to technology, some of the security measures adopted are:

24-hour remote concierge; Alarms; Security camera system and CCTV; Lock system; Biometric access; Applications for condominium management; Elevators with security code.

Thus, there is greater protection for residents, making the luxury architecture complement these security features.

