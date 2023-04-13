Thousands of Argentines begin the process to obtain Italian citizenship in order to emigrate from the country. To obtain it, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements and present some papers to carry out the process.

The documentation that must be gathered before requesting the appointment

Your ancestor’s Italian games: Birth, marriage (and divorce if applicable) and death certificates are included. To apply for Italian citizenship there is no generational limit.

Certificate of non-naturalization: it is the document that proves that your ancestor was Italian at the time of the birth of his descendants and, therefore, he transmitted citizenship to them. In case he has naturalized from another country, it is necessary to get the document that includes the date on which he renounced his Italian citizenship. It is requested in the National Electoral Chamber and It can be decisive to be able to advance or not with the process.

Argentinian games, or the country where your Italian ancestor lived.

The certificates for the Italian citizenship of the descendants of your ancestor: the birth, marriage, divorce and death certificate (when applicable) of all descendants in a direct line, up to the interested party.

In addition to gathering the documents, it is important to verify that all the information is correct so as not to encounter obstacles in the process. In this sense, a key fact: all documents not in Italian must be translated. Likewise, if they were issued in another country, they must be legalized and apostilled.

What is the validity period of the documents?

Regarding the deadlines, from the issuance of the certificates to the moment of presenting them before the consulate or in the commune, there are usually about six months. That time can vary, so it is essential to find out in advance to be able to organize and avoid delays.

Although the assembly of the folder can be done personally and without any additional cost, there is the possibility of resorting to a manager or legal study to carry out the process. The problem with this option is that, although it speeds up, it implies a high cost that can go from 185 thousand pesos + VAT (being one generation, the son of an Italian) to $375 thousand + VAT (four generations, great-great-grandson of an Italian).

The price includes: alegal advice, obtaining and managing Argentine and Italian documents, legalizations, verification of Argentine non-naturalization, translations into Italianand follow-up and legal management of the case until the effective recognition of citizenship.

