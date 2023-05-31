What happened to Rainie Yang and her ex-boyfriend?

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Rainie Yang and her ex-boyfriend embracing each other What is the relevant information about Rainie Yang’s ex-boyfriend? Many people don’t know this. Now let’s take a look…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Rainie Yang and her ex-boyfriend embracing each other. Many people don’t know about Rainie Yang’s ex-boyfriend. Let’s take a look now!

1. What happened to Rainie Yang hugging her ex-boyfriend? According to Taiwan media reports, Rainie Yang sang in Kaohsiung on the evening of the 6th and held a tour of “Who Lives in Youth”. The special guest invited her ex-boyfriend Little Devil (played by Huang Hongsheng). Unexpectedly, Rainie Yang confessed her true feelings at the concert, which moved thousands of fans at the scene. At that time,

2. I thought I was very popular. As long as a passer-by passes by, I shake his hand away. I say that someone recognizes me, and I feel very popular.

3. Rainie Yang’s “Who Lives in Youth” toured in many cities and returned to Kaohsiung to sing after nearly a year. Each time, guests have been invited with significant ties to their youth. This time, their ex-boyfriend Huang Hongsheng was invited to the stage. The two sang “Sea Waves” in response to Kaohsiung’s choice, which is quite interesting.

4. After singing, Rainie Yang’s eyes were filled with tears. I am so touched! At one point I was so weeping that I couldn’t speak. The child went on to say, you also know us? Rainie Yang said in seconds, they all know! The remark had the audience laughing and the kid went on to say that she has always been a great artist.

5. I was one of her first few fans. I can help her with her homework, and I can also go to the welfare agency to help her buy food and eat. The continuous drama and music, including this dance, moved me a lot.

6. Rainie Yang prepared a true confession, which she wanted to share after the child left, but she directly expressed her thoughts on stage. When we met before, I thought I was very popular. As soon as a passer-by passed by, I shook his hand away, saying that someone recognized me, and I felt very popular.

7. Rainie Yang went on to say, when I was in love at that time, there would always be bouncing scenes when I was walking. I felt red and noticed and couldn’t be photographed holding hands. Most of the parts are like this. That kid watched me walk towards my dream, watched me all the way for more than ten years, and finally stood on a stage full of audiences.

8. His appearance is very important to me, we have always appeared on each other’s stage.

9. Rainie Yang’s confession moved tens of thousands of fans. The child was blushing, and the scene was quite warm. Rainie went on to say, I want everyone to understand that long-term friendships are possible. Even if you are emotionally separated, it is still possible to meet a wonderful person in your life.

10. Maybe his identity is different, but he will continue to walk with you. Hongsheng asked me to learn this. He gave me a lot of consideration and tolerance, because I was a madman. Looking back on the past, I really feel that to meet such a first love, the relationship is very healthy. I hope everyone believes in the existence of good people.

11. Even if we have different identities, we still have the opportunity to care about each other in every moment in the future.

12. Who are Rainie Yang’s ex-boyfriends? Rainie Yang and his first love Huang Hongsheng (Little Ghost)

13. Although she is Rainie Yang’s ex-boyfriend, today, among Rainie Yang’s boyfriends, Xiaozi is Rainie Yang’s most generous and undisguised first love, because she was the most innocent and least stressed at that time. She smiled and said: I was naive at the time, thinking I would marry him. It’s just that the older you get, the less timetable you have to get married.

14. Since my first love, I have never thought about the future of relationships.

15. Rainie Yang and Ze Qiu

16. Among her boyfriends, Xiao Gui, Ben and Yuan Junhao went to Yuan Junhao. The four boys wrote different sweetness in her life. Only one boy with a gloomy and weird personality treats her badly, and this is also the most gloomy of Rainie Yang’s boyfriends. She said: “It was an unlucky relationship.

17. People around us don’t want us to be together; we have been dating for eight months and have met less than 10 times. Although not named, the leading actor is actually Qiu Ze, who co-produced “Original Summer” with her and has recently faded out of the screen.

18. She debuted at the age of 16 and has a strong personality. When mentioning this old relationship, she did not forget to remind the reporter that what hurts my heart the most does not mean that it is my favorite. I don’t want him to feel important. The most positive effect of this relationship on her was his love of reading. In order to catch up with him, I read a lot of books. But he was moody,

19. Even when she wanted to watch the comedy “My Wife” at home to relax, she was scolded by him: Can’t you watch some nutrition programs? Just turn the TV on to the Discovery Channel. Usually she was afraid of making him angry, so she didn’t dare to call him often. Once endured for 7 days, she still couldn’t help but want to find him.

20. He said, can’t you give me some freedom?

21. Rainie Yang and Ben have the sweetest crush.

22. Rainie Yang’s boyfriend should have hurt Rainie Yang the most. This love hurt her too much. She broke up with him by text message. Unexpectedly, he replied half a month later and asked her to meet in the park. She was full of thoughts that he wanted to make it clear and do the right thing, but after meeting, he said to her: I agree with what you said in the text message.

23. She was stunned on the spot and couldn’t bear it. In order to protect her daughter, Yang’s mother once earnestly asked Rainie Yang not to meet him, but she refused to listen. One day, Yang’s mother left a letter on the table. Do you think I don’t know that you guys met secretly? Do you know how sad it is for mom to do that? Now Rainie Yang can laugh at her old love,

24. Laughing at myself why I dated him in the first place, maybe some of his talents deceived me at that time, and made the most demanding comments for this relationship.

25. She also dated Ah Ben for nearly 2 years, but this story made people puzzled. Why did Ah Ben later admit that the two had dated, but she kept opening her eyes and telling lies to deny it? Even after accepting an exclusive interview many years later, she avoided talking about the other party’s name,

26. It only defaulted that the two were the same broker at the time, and insisted that they were just friends at the request of the company. At that time, she was not popular yet, and the financial burden of the family was on her shoulders. He gave her the first LV bag in her life, and she saved money to buy a camera as a gift. In the process of nearly two years, each other felt material and spiritual happiness. For the sweetest love affair.

27. After a long time, she denied having an affair with Ben, just considering that he has a current girlfriend (Zhang Benyu), and she didn’t want to bring up the past again.

28. Rainie Yang and Yuan Junhao

29. Good fortune makes people, when she starred in “The Devil Beside Me” and kept a low-key relationship with the newcomer Yuan Junhao of the same drama, she also became a popular idol because of singing the ending song “Ambiguous” of the drama. Although Yuan Junhao did not make a name for himself in the entertainment industry, he is well-behaved and motivated. Among her previous boyfriends,

30. The one Yang’s mother likes the most; his parents once proposed marriage on behalf of their son, hoping that she would not work so hard and be a young mistress, but she chose a career. She said: I am so young, I can’t get married yet, and I don’t deserve him, he is too good, everything is good, there is no bad place at all.

31. It’s rare to meet a sincere one this time, regardless of her past, but she finally became popular, how can I give up such an opportunity, I have to say goodbye to her. It can be called the saddest love song.

32. Rainie Yang and Li Yi

33. Among Rainie Yang’s boyfriends, there is another boy who is also very good. They feel more like friends. They are still good friends after breaking up, but I will never take the initiative to call my past lover. This him is Li Wei’s cousin Li Yi, and the shortest relationship lasted only half a year, the reason being that he died in light of the light.

34. Rainie Yang and Wang Yangming

35. In November 2011, the two of them took a flight to New York at Taoyuan Airport and were directly attacked by the media, but the relationship died within 2 months due to exposure. Wang Yangming was always fickle, and he liked the same woman as his younger brother, and he didn’t feel sincere when he was with Rainie Yang. It is also Rainie Yang’s boyfriend who is always the most carefree!

36. Rainie Yang and JPM member Wang Zi

37. At the end of last year, Prince, a member of JPM, was directly attacked by the media and ran into Rainie Yang’s boudoir, bringing this sibling relationship to the surface; in mid-February last year, the two were caught by the media at Honolulu Airport when they traveled together in Hawaii, but this time The Journey of Love also attracted fans from both sides to fight on the Internet, arguing endlessly over who is not worthy of whom,

38. Rainie Yang even went to the fire line to ask fans to stop fighting. Although the two have never confessed their love publicly, their love cannot be hidden. Last year’s JPM concert, she attended the JPM concert without hesitation, and he also generously sang her signature song “Take Me Away” to show his love.

39. When Rainie Yang was interviewed at the end of last year, as long as she heard the prince, her neck and chest would get red rashes, which shows that she attaches great importance to this relationship; in January this year, the prince was also photographed flying her to the dentist. The relationship is obvious steady development.

40. The 29-year-old Rainie Yang and the 25-year-old JPM member Wang Zi are busy with work, and they get together less often. She has been filming for the past two months, and the distance makes it easy for the two to quarrel due to misunderstanding. It is reported that Rainie Yang returned to Taiwan on vacation at the end of last month. After the two met, they communicated calmly and finally agreed to break up.

41. The one-and-a-half-year relationship has officially come to an end! A mutual friend of the two parties revealed that the two are still friends. On the prince’s birthday this Monday, Rainie Yang did not forget to send a text message to congratulate her. Always been friends.

42. After the two broke up, the outside world did not notice the abnormality, but on the 30th of last month, there were still clues on Weibo. Rainie Yang wrote a sentence at 4:25 p.m. Tired, 12 minutes later, the prince also expressed interest If you have any troubles, you can exercise. Obviously, this decision still makes the two feel melancholy. Regarding the breakup,

43. Her agent Jiang Chengjin said the day before yesterday: The two have always been friends, but Rainie was filming and had relatively little contact. This is also one of Rainie Yang’s ex-boyfriends’ relationship development that everyone is optimistic about! But in the end he became an ex-boyfriend!

In this article, I have finished sharing the relevant information about Rainie Yang and her ex-boyfriend embracing each other. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.