What is known so far about the death of Joaquín, the teenager who was wanted in Laboulaye

The town of Laboulaye is shocked by the lifeless appearance of Joaquín Sperani, a 14-year-old teenager who had been absent from his home on Thursday, June 29.

As reported, the adolescent had to attend the Ipem school No. 278 “Malvinas Argentinas”. He disappeared in the afternoon. His family filed the complaint that same day.

Finally this Sunday the worst news was confirmed: the boy was found lifeless. The information was confirmed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF).

Joaquín, the teenager who was wanted in Laboulaye.

The death of Joachim, the teenager from Laboulaye: what is known

According to local media outlet LV20 Radio Laboulaye, the body of the teenager was found in an abandoned house on Calle Sarmiento 480, corner of Dairo, 100 meters from the corner of the school he attended.

“The main research hypothesis is that it would be a homicide and the alleged perpetrator would be a minor. The passage of the case to the juvenile criminal court is being analyzed ”, they indicated from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Hours later, this Sunday at noon, the authorities gave a press conference on the case, led by the chief commissioner and director of the local Police, Enrique Carreras. The statement was broadcast live by the same local media.

Carreras specified that, after the complaint made by the adolescent’s family, they carried out a series of searches to “determine the whereabouts and what had been the route of the minor.” In the operation, crews of police personnel worked together with dogs -around 90 troops-, firefighters, Duar troops, along with self-summoned neighbors.

This Sunday, as reported, they had coordinated with all the staff to start from ground zero, the block of the school. “There we find him,” said Carreras, who revealed that he was part of the self-summoned personnel, coordinated by police personnel, who found the body.

Disappearance in Laboulaye: they investigate a homicide

“We are talking about a homicide,” said Carreras, who also confirmed that there is a delayed person, as “the alleged perpetrator of the act, also a minor.”

According to the spokesperson, for the moment they have only one detainee. “From what we have investigated, we believe that he would be the only person that would be involved.” Consulted by those present, it would be a young man who had Joaquín’s phone in his possession, and who belonged to his environment.

“We were working with him from the beginning and, after the appearance of the deceased, he is delayed at the disposal of the juvenile court,” the officer clarified.

Preliminarily, Carreras stated that they believe the young man would have died the same day he disappeared, last Thursday, June 29.

Disappearance in Laboulaye: the case

Joaquín had to attend school on Thursday, June 29. According to the testimony of his preceptor, the young man was not in the classroom at the time of taking attendance. However, his bicycle was found in the schoolyard.

After a few hours, Mariela Flores, the teenager’s mother, filed the complaint that Thursday night, since her son had not returned home.

In addition, as he told local media, his classmates could not give him certainty as to whether or not they saw him that day.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a T-shirt from the educational institution, a gray jumpsuit and a black warm jacket, as well as light blue smoked pants and brown suede sneakers.

Mobilization and the word of the authorities

This Saturday afternoon, a large number of people gathered to ask for the appearance of Joaquín alive. Relatives and neighbors of Laboulaye walked through the different arteries of the town and came together at the Headquarters of the Departmental Regional Unit.

“I am grateful for this immense meeting that was held. Without you I don’t know what we would do, you are the pillar that we have,” said Joaquín’s father, moved, according to the local media outlet Nexos del Sur.

The director of the local Police, Enrique Carreras, left the Headquarters to talk with the residents who were marching and tried to convey a message that brings peace of mind, in the midst of a tense and anxious climate.

“We are working with all the technological tools, public and private filming and other contributions that we have. We know that there are many versions that are going around the street, that are wrong and false, ”he explained.

In addition, the police officer assured that all the work carried out “is reflected in the judicial file” and indicated that they have “film contributions” and testimonials. He also said that “nobody has rested” from the moment the family filed the complaint.

Regarding the search, he said that the police officers deployed different operations in various areas of the city, although he does not rule out asking for more support. A national alert was issued to try to find the whereabouts of the young man.

March for Joaquín, this Saturday in Laboulaye. (Courtesy The Twelve)

On the other hand, he affirmed that the adolescent has an introverted character and does not use social networks, which makes the investigation difficult. “Let’s not get carried away by rumors that circulate on the street,” he stressed and asked that other criminal acts not be connected to this case.

The one who also spoke about the case was Julián López, Minister of Government and Security of Córdoba and claimed to have met with Joaquín’s family.

Through his Twitter account, the provincial official confirmed: “Given the case of public knowledge and that shocks the community of Laboulaye and the region, today (for this Saturday) I met with Joaquin’s parents, the Prosecutor in charge and police authorities”.

In addition, he assured that he was “joining efforts and making all the resources available to find him promptly.”

Given the case that is publicly known and that is shocking the community of Laboulaye and the region, today I met with Joaquin’s parents, the Prosecutor in charge, and police authorities, joining efforts and making all resources available to find him promptly. — Julián M. López (@JuliLopezOK) July 1, 2023

Joaquín Sperani has been absent since Thursday, June 29.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

