When it comes to choosing a new apartment to live in, one of the most important considerations is the space footage. The ideal square footage can vary widely depending on one’s needs, lifestyle and preferences, and finding the perfect balance between comfortable spaces and functionality is essential to creating an environment that meets the demands of modern living. Although there is no single answer to the question “what is the ideal size for an apartment?”, here are some tips to help you make the right decision!

The first consideration when determining the ideal square footage for an apartment is the size of the family or occupant. A single or young couple may be comfortable in a smaller space, while a family with children will likely need more space to accommodate all members. Each person should have their own personal space and common areas should also be suitable for everyday interactions.

In addition to family size, the daily routine and activities performed indoors play an important role in defining the ideal footage. If someone works from home, for example, space for a home office is needed. If you enjoy cooking, the kitchen may need to be made more spacious to accommodate utensils and allow for comfortable movement.

The next factor to consider is the apartment layout. Smart design can make a smaller space feel spacious and functional. Concepts such as an open plan, efficient use of storage, and light colors can all contribute to a sense of expansion. On the other hand, a large apartment with a disorganized layout can feel cramped and uncomfortable. Therefore, it is important to evaluate not only the total square footage, but also how the space is distributed.

The ideal size is also linked to the lifestyle. People who like to spend a lot of time outside may feel comfortable in a smaller apartment, as they won’t be spending as much time indoors. On the other hand, those who value comfort and relaxation at home may prefer a more spacious apartment where they can create different living areas.

If we think from the side of sustainability, smaller apartments consume less energy for heating, cooling and lighting, which can contribute to a reduced ecological footprint. Opting for a slightly smaller size can be a conscious choice for the environment!

Finally, the ideal size for an apartment varies from person to person and is influenced by several factors. Finding a balance between space, functionality and comfort is the key to creating a home that perfectly meets each person’s needs and aspirations.

Oh! And it’s also worth checking out our projects area on the Blog for inspiration. To help with this research, I separated four projects with different lengths that have super cool proposals and perfectly fit the expectations of the clients:

1. Mini loft with urban footprint and integrated spaces of 30m²

2. Apartment with a large living room integrated with the kitchen of 65m²

3. Apartment for a couple with a child with a lot of storage space of 90m²

4. Functional apartment with a light decor of 145m²

5. A super apartment with an Urban Jungle feel of 250m²

