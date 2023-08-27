2-2. Mushuc Runa ties Barcelona and secures the lead

Match between Mushuc Runa and Barcelona, ​​in Ambato, on August 26, 2023.

The tip continues in Ambato. Mushuc Person managed to equalize on two occasions and saved a 2-2 draw against Barcelonathis Saturday at the Bellavista de Ambato stadium, for the fourth day of phase two of LigaPro-2023.

Hard-fought and highly contested meeting in which the visitor from the Canary Islands, who tonight wore fuchsiatook the lead after a penalty foul discovered by goalkeeper Jorge Pinos’s VAR on striker Francisco ‘Polaco’ Fydriszewski.

The midfielder José ‘Loco’ Cortez exchanged for a celebration at 30′from the spot of the penalty the first advantage of the night for the porteños.

El Ponchito tried for early equality but the visiting wall established itself in more defensive tasks with goalkeeper Javier Burrai as valorarte.

Just for the complement, the skillful Sergio González achieved parity at 54 ‘.

The equalizer motivated the Ambateños who struggled to raise numbers, triggering a very entertaining lawsuit process.

Then the talented Canarian player took to the field Damian ‘Kitu’ Diaz y On the first ball he touched, he allowed his teammate Carlos Rodríguez to deflect his head for the idol’s second in the night of ambate at 68 ‘.

El Ponchito did not lower his arms and González appeared again to place a precise center that left Diego Ledesma alone to place the second equality at 81 ‘.

At the close of the lawsuit Franklin Carabali was sent off for a double warning at 90′ +7.

with this result Ponchito remains the leader with 8 points and the bullfighters added 6.

On the next date, Barcelona meets Cumbayá at the Monumental stadium and Mushuc Runa will visit Libertad in Loja.

