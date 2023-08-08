What is the safe toy stamp that products in stores should have?

Some 1,350 toys that did not have the security seal were withdrawn from marketing by Consumer Protection, in a task prior to the sale boom for Children’s Day next Sunday 20.

In total, 6 infringement reports were drawn up: four toy stores, a supermarket, and a bazaar in the city of Neuquén, Cutral Co and Plaza Huincul.

The head of the provincial address Miryam Zurita reported that the Argentine security seal is the visible mark found on all toys that have passed security controls and are suitable for a child to use.

He added that the stamp is a guarantee that it does not have toxic paint or parts that can detach and cause harm to the health of whoever uses it.

From the direction of Consumer Protection it was indicated thate the campaign for safe toys has been carried out since the end of July so that gifts can be guaranteed without problems for Children’s Day.

He pointed out that the controls are carried out in Neuquén capital, surrounding cities, Cutral Co, Plaza Huincul and shortly there will be a campaign in the rest of the cities.

“Until Friday we have 1,350 toys withdrawn“He limited and indicated that they are withdrawing because they do not have the seal in pursuit of children’s health care.

Zurita stressed that consumers have the right to the safety of the products they buyin the sense of complying with health protection regulations.

He warned that the absence of the security seal implies a risk for boys and girls who handle these products.

Consumer Advocacy Tips

The National Directorate for Consumer Defense disseminated tips for buying safe toys, such as checking that toys ccomply with all safety requirements.

A safe toy is certified with the sthis from Argentine Security, andWhich guarantees that the product satisfactorily passed the toxicological analyzes of the materials and paints, among other aspects, it was indicated.

In case of being an imported product, It was requested to verify that the container contains the AFIP stamp with the manufacturer’s data and the importer’s data, as well as the security logo.

It is essential to review the pproduct before removing it and verify that it is in good condition and with all its accessories.

All new toys have aa minimum legal guarantee of 6 months. When a new product fails within the warranty period, it must be repaired by the technical service

According to the Argentine Chamber of the Toy Industry (CAIJ), 90% of the toys sold in the public road does not comply with technical safety standards, in addition to violating trademark law and generating tax evasion.

The national leadership added that it is necessaryPay special attention to the care and instructions that must be taken into account when using the toy.thus avoiding accidents due to improper use.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

