World Dairy Conference Spurs Massive Investment in the Whole Industry Chain

Title: World Dairy Conference Promotes Massive Investments in Inner Mongolia’s Dairy Industry

Date: August 8, 2023

Source: Inner Mongolia News Network-“Inner Mongolia Daily”

On August 7, the World Dairy Conference hosted its whole industry chain investment promotion meeting at the Hohhot International Agricultural Expo Park. The event witnessed the attendance and speech by Yang Jin, the vice chairman of the autonomous region.

The Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Department of the Autonomous Region, along with eight league cities including Hohhot, Hulunbuir, and Xing’an League, took part in the investment promotion efforts.

The promotion meeting resulted in an impressive 76 project signings, with an agreed investment totaling 208.346 billion yuan. Among these projects, 15 investments accounted for 7.683 billion yuan. Additionally, 61 supply and marketing agreements were signed, generating a transaction volume of 200.663 billion yuan.

These fruitful developments in the dairy industry signify a significant boost for Inner Mongolia’s agricultural and animal husbandry sectors, reinforcing the region’s position as a key player in the global dairy market.

The investment agreements encompass various aspects of the dairy industry, ranging from farming and animal husbandry to processing and distribution. This comprehensive approach is essential for addressing the growing worldwide demand for dairy products. Inner Mongolia aims to leverage its natural resources and advanced technological capabilities to become a leading dairy industry hub.

Yang Jin’s address emphasized the importance of the global dairy market and the need for sustained investments to foster development. He highlighted that Inner Mongolia possesses unique advantages, including vast grasslands, abundant water resources, and a favorable ecological environment. The vice chairman expressed confidence that these factors, combined with the region’s investment-friendly policies, would attract further domestic and foreign investments.

The investment promotion meeting not only solidifies Inner Mongolia’s reputation in the dairy industry but also demonstrates its commitment to sustainable development and modernization. As the region focuses on improving productivity, quality control, and advanced processing techniques, it aims to enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

The signed agreements reflect the confidence of investors in Inner Mongolia’s potential for growth and profitability in the dairy sector. By accelerating the modernization of the industry and focusing on technological innovation, Inner Mongolia aims to meet the changing needs of domestic and international consumers, while also enhancing its contribution to the regional and national economy.

With the successful conclusion of the World Dairy Conference’s investment promotion meeting, Inner Mongolia is poised to become a leading force in the global dairy industry, utilizing its unique resources and favorable policies to attract further investments, stimulate economic growth, and meet rising consumer demand.

