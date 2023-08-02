what it is and how to transform your bedroom decor

It’s in the room you’re looking for refuge and tranquility at the end of a long day. Therefore, it is important that the space is welcoming, in addition to conveying style and sophistication.

After all, the hours of rest and relaxation deserve a cozy and well decorated.

Some details such as the pegs are among the elements that can transform to atmosphere environment and add a touch of personality to the decor.

In this sense, if you want to bring the missing refinement to your bedroom and make it more pleasant, continue reading and see how to use the peg to your advantage!

After all, what is weight?

The footboard is a strip of fabric or blanket placed over the sheet at the bottom of the bed, at the height of the feet.

Contrary to what many may think, the piece is more than a decorative object, as in addition to adding elegance to the room, it also plays a functional role.

You know those days with milder weather, when all you want is to take a quick nap after lunch without messing up your bed, for example? Instead of unfolding the comforter, you can simply pull up the footboard to keep warm!

After the nap, just pack it up quickly and life goes on.

It is common for the pieces to be used in a double bed. However, this item also fits well in single and even children’s beds. The important thing is to think of the object as an item that adds charm and comfort to the environment.

types of footboard

Whether you are more contemporary and vibrant or someone who prefers a classic and elegant style, you can find footboards in different materials, styles, designs and colors.

There are a variety of choices to suit your personal taste and match the item to your room decor. The options range from more sophisticated fabrics, such as faux fur, to foot pads in soft fabrics, such as linen.

Discover some models:

Crochet

If you like handmade pieces, you’ll love investing in a crochet peg! Usually the item is made manually, with a thicker fabric, such as wool.

This model is ideal for periods of cold weather.

for the fake

The utensil is found in neutral, warm or more vibrant tones, such as those that imitate animal fur. If you are looking for more rustic decorations, bet on this choice!

This type of footboard may not be a good option for the bedroom of people with allergies because of the hair.

Linen

Want to make your room more sophisticated and modern? Then invest in a linen peseira!

The natural and light fabric makes this type of footboard pleasant for the warmer seasons of the year. You can find them in all colors.

knitting

Just like crochet, knitting is done with knitted fabric or a ball of thick wool. This is a good choice for those looking to stay warm in the winter.

Microfiber

The fabric is made from synthetic fibers, a material that helps contain dust build-up. Therefore, unlike wool and fur, this is a good alternative for allergy sufferers.

The material is soft and can be found in different colors.

Cashmere

If you’re looking for sophistication, you’ll like the cashmere footboard!

The piece is made of wool and fiber, which ensures the durability of the material for a longer time.

In addition to bringing refinement to the environment, the option is a good choice to ensure comfort on colder days.

How to choose the ideal size?

Taking into account the size of the items in your room is essential to choose the right footboard for each type of need! Check out:

bed size

First, you need to identify the model of the bed. Measuring the width and height of the furniture can help you at this time, if you don’t have this information. Thus, you will be able to buy a piece that is proportional to the size of the bed.

It is recommended that the footboard be slightly larger than the width of the furniture and fall over the sides of the bed to offer a refined visual effect.

Therefore, consider the following measures:

Cama king size: 2.03m high by 1.93m wide

Cama queen size: 1.98m high by 1.58m wide

Double bed: 1.88m high by 1.38m wide

Single bed: 1.88m high by 0.90m wide Pedestal size

The length of the footboard is another point to consider. In double or queen beds, for example, a long piece will be more harmonic.

On the other hand, a shorter item will be enough to add the charm you are looking for in single beds.

Also evaluate the height of the footboard. Remember that the function of the item is to bring sophistication to the room. For this reason, if the piece gets in the way of organizing the bedding or is too long to the point of obstructing passage, consider looking for another model.

minimalist footboard

When placed at the foot of the bed, the footboard adds charm and warmth to the bedroom.

modern footboard

The decoration style and personality of each person must be taken into account when choosing the ideal footboard for each bed.

How to match the decor?

When investing in a footboard, consider your room’s color palette and style.

If the environment is minimalist, choose a discreet piece with neutral colors. On the other hand, if you want to bring contrast to the place, opt for a different tone for the bedding and the bedroom.

Monochrome is also an option. You can combine the color of the footboard with the color of the sheet and duvet to bring visual harmony to the bedroom, for example. Finally, if you are looking for something more daring, bet on the foot pads with different prints and textures.

The house you always wanted

Now that you know everything about footboards, it's easy to put changes into practice in your bedroom decor. Choose from a variety of prints and textures to create unique combinations.

