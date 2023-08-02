Home » Karachi, face recognition cameras installed on the roads
Karachi: Sindh Police has installed facial recognition cameras on major roads of Karachi. According to the spokesperson of Sindh Police, even if the criminals evade the police in a crowded place, the eye of the camera is watching them, these facial recognition cameras will match their face with the criminal record held by the police and issue an alert. The cameras will help in catching the criminals.

Police say that along with facial recognition cameras, number plate reading cameras have also been installed at toll plazas across Sindh, which will not only identify vehicles with fake number plates, but also if a criminal is going out of the city. Or even if you are coming to the city, the police will get an alert message, no matter how clever the criminals are, they will be suppressed by modern technology. It should be noted that these cameras are also being monitored from the command and control center established in Central Police Head Office Karachi.

