Honduran Migrant’s Lawsuit Reinstated After Reporting Rape and Threats by Immigration Agent

Title: Honduran Migrant’s Lawsuit Reinstated After Rape Allegations against Immigration Agent

An appellate court in Manhattan has reinstated a lawsuit filed by a Honduran migrant who reported being raped multiple times by an immigration agent. The court ruled that the woman’s seven years of alleged abuse was extraordinary and slammed a Connecticut judge’s decision to dismiss the case last year.

The Honduran migrant accused Wilfredo Rodríguez, a former official of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), as well as two high-ranking officials within the agency and the Department of Homeland Security. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut in 2018, sought $10 million in compensation for the abuse suffered between 2007 and 2014.

According to court documents and statements from the victim, the abuse began after she was threatened with deportation. In exchange for her cooperation, the Honduran woman claimed Rodríguez offered her an opportunity to remain in the country if she provided him with information about other undocumented Hondurans living in the United States.

The woman alleges that in January 2007, Rodriguez demanded sexual intercourse at a motel, brandishing a gun and threatening her life when she refused due to her marital status. She further contends that the four-year delay in filing a lawsuit was reasonable, as Rodriguez had warned her he would kill her if she spoke out about the assaults.

George Kramer, the lawyer representing the Honduran woman, expressed confidence in winning the appeal, especially after Rodriguez invoked his Fifth Amendment right. According to Kramer, his client’s information had led to the arrest of numerous individuals residing in the United States without legal documentation.

The victim, known under the pseudonym Jane Doe, is married and has two adult children. Due to concerns for her safety, she has been forced to relocate several times throughout Connecticut, where she continues to live. Kramer emphasized that the Honduran woman is still reeling from the trauma and is in a fragile emotional state.

The government’s legal representatives, including spokeswoman Christina Sterling, declined to comment on the matter.

Detailing the shocking nature of the case, the appeals court mentioned that the victim testified that Rodríguez violently raped her regularly, inflicted physical violence upon her, treated her as a “slave,” and constantly threatened her with further harm, including death.

The appeals court also revealed that the woman became pregnant from the rapes on multiple occasions, resulting in three suicide attempts and three terminated pregnancies. The court acknowledged that, aside from her horrific circumstances, the victim feared reporting the assaults due to her undocumented immigrant status, while Rodríguez held the power to expedite her and her family’s deportation.

Authorities were alerted about the abuse only after an ICE agent called the victim in early 2018 to discuss her father’s asylum application. It was during this conversation that the victim disclosed her role as an informant and the retaliation she faced from Rodríguez when she refused his advances inside an ICE van.

Acknowledging the victim’s predicament, the court highlighted that she faced an impossible choice “between the devil and the deep blue sea,” endangering either her own life or that of her father.

Judge Alison J. Nathan, who authored the ruling, criticized the belief that the victim’s fear of retaliation was illusory or surmountable, given the circumstances. The ruling stated that it was unreasonable to assume she could have come forward earlier when the overall situation changed fundamentally.

As this case progresses, it exposes the significant vulnerabilities faced by migrants who may be subjected to abuse and exploitation by those in power. The reinstatement of this lawsuit serves as a reminder that justice must prevail and stand up for the victims who have suffered immeasurable harm in their pursuit of a better life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

