Photos: Pexels / Disclosure

Do you know what a smart House? If someone had asked me that question a few years ago, I would certainly have thought of a movie house, the kind that take place in futuristic settings or multimillionaires with their own crazy inventions. But it’s not like that, and it is increasingly present in the world of living.

A smart home is a home that offers multiple day-to-day facilities of the owner through automation it’s yes connection. In it, you have from lamps that can be pre-programmed to turn on at a certain time of the day to a virtual assistant that “talks” to you and performs tasks through voice command, such as playing your favorite music during bath time .

As access is remote, through an application or control, “smart homes” can be controlled even from a distance. That is, if you want to turn on the air conditioning 15 minutes before arriving from work, or put a wine to chill in the cellar, it is possible.

in the question security, smart homes also help a lot. One of smart homes most famous in the world is in Poland, designed by the architects of Olo Studio, and impresses with the way they have automated their security. The house has several walls and glass doors, but when the residents are away, they activate the device and a real concrete wall overlaps the glass, leaving it practically impenetrable like a bunker. Amazing, huh?

But less drastic measures can also be adopted, rss. The remotely controlled opening and closing of doors, for example, makes everyday life easier, in addition to eliminating that question of “did I lock it or not?” right after leaving for work.

Another interesting case in the world of architecture is the condominium of smart homes JadeScape, Singapore. It was developed by the Chinese company QingJian to be as smart and technological as possible. In these houses, even the owner’s sleep is evaluated by monitoring the quality of sleep and health!

The most important thing to start transforming your home into a smart home is to really start. You don’t have to do everything at once, adding an automated item to your everyday life is already a great first step. How about seeing that robot vacuum cleaner that can make cleaning easier? No need to think about wires and adaptability, just buy it and it’s ready to go.

Gradually, add other amenities, such as a virtual assistant and the automation of other electronics in the house, as well as lighting, shower and much more. In no time, you will have the smart home!

As inspiration, it is worth checking out the project by the Taguá Arquitetura office that we have already published here on the blog.

