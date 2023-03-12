Following works reflecting the life of old Beijingers such as “Under the Zhengyang Gate”, “Love in a Courtyard”, and “Sesame Hutong”,“Love is full of nine bends” from the series of works directed by Liu JiachengIt once again aroused the audience’s attention to the “Beijing-flavored humanities”.





A group of people with geographical and kinship relationships in the nine bends of the old Beijing Hutong, especially the hero in the play, finally reaped the “fullness of love” in the emotional relationship, and obtained a proud and enviable happy life. Harmonious family relations and harmonious neighborhood relations have also contributed to the creation of a harmonious community.





Beijing flavor humanities

Various Lifestyles in Geographical Relatives

“Love is full of nine bends” tells the story of several children who grew up in nine bends in the old Beijing Hutong. With the 40 years of reform and opening up, they have experienced the ups and downs of life, the twists and turns of love, and the rise of career. Ups and downs, a story of struggle and growth together.

The play can be called a “time reproduction” of “the blend of age and emotion”. Its 40-episode volume, more than 30 years of dramatic changes in the times, geographical space, family structure, character relationships, and values ​​that are completely different from modern urban life, are “strange, lively, and strange” in the eyes of young audiences, but It can arouse the emotional resonance of young audiences on multiple levels.









The painful struggle of the characters in the play has very strong practical significance, and it is the restoration of “typical characters” in “typical environments”. “Love in Nine Bends” is as its name suggests, focusing on the “fullness of love” in “Nine Bends”. In real life, people long for the care, love and understanding of family, groups, friends and colleagues, and need the nourishment of friendship, love, trust and warmth.

From “Love in the Courtyard” to “Love in the Nine Bends”, whether it is a courtyard house or a nine bend alley, the characters in the play have formed a close interactive relationship because of the relatively closed space.

Parents, brothers and sisters, neighbors, classmates and workers under the same roof. Their parents have short stories, love and hatred, which embodies the “Beijing-style humanities” with geographical and affinity.

Although “Love is full of nine bends” is full of Beijing flavor, it also interprets a picture of human life full of interpersonal interaction, full of emotional ups and downs, and warmth.

the consummation of love

A life full of love and righteousness

“The kindness of a drop of water is reciprocated by the spring”, love inspires love, love produces love, and so on, a dynamic process of repeated interaction is established, and the secret law of a happy life is hidden in it. Friendship is priceless. In “Love Full Nine Bends”, there are three characters who have harvested “the consummation of love”.

The first one is the hero Yang Shumao. Not only won the favor of three outstanding women, but also completed a career counterattack, and reaped happy family, love and friendship. How could a poor boy in an alley have such good luck?

Because Yang Shumao is a man who “emphasizes love and righteousness”. He not only often saves the beauty as a hero, but also often stabs his friends. “Stupidity” is his characteristic. While being chivalrous, jealous, self-sacrificing, he also shows an impulsive, reckless and straightforward personality, because he values ​​​​love and is often trapped by love. But it is this continuous “stupid” tenacity that makes Yang Shumao in a state of positive growth in emotional interaction, not only paying off his “love debt”, but also gradually ushering in a happy life.





The second is the heroine Ye Fei. After going through ups and downs, the hero finally decides that she is the most confidant life partner. This is due to her wisdom, tolerance, forbearance and persistence. She has a more overall view on people and things, and she is a “spiritual mentor” figure of Yang Shumao.





The third is the mother of the hero Yang Shumao. Performing artist Sarina changed the image of generous and kind Chinese mothers in her previous works. She not only performed the family love of “parents love their sons, but they have far-reaching plans for them”, and also showed the characters’ limited vision and calculating market side. vividly. How did she also become a beneficiary in the emotion? Although she is sometimes paranoid, her love for Yang Shumao is unquestionable.

When Yang Shumao was at the bottom of her life, she took out an old newspaper bag, which contained tens of thousands of dollars neatly folded. A character who seems to be “lost in the eyes of money”, but in his heart is still a mother who backs her children with a generous chest.





And those who don’t pay attention to love and only talk about the so-called rules, such as Shi Xiaona’s father in the play who takes “you can’t talk about feelings in the business field” as the golden rule; downhill. He Xueyang and Liu Shikuan are even more morally corrupt, and evil is rewarded with evil.

“Good days are smoked from fireworks”; “Countless ordinary families support our country, and the progress and strength of the country are reflected in these happiness.” The emotional tension in Beijing-style humanities, the realistic description in the period picture scroll, As well as the exploration of the inner meaning of happiness, “Love in Nine Bends” is worth savoring carefully.



