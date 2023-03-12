Home Health Thiago Motta: “A draw, fair result. Arnautovic? There are also others who deserve to play”
Health

Thiago Motta: “A draw, fair result. Arnautovic? There are also others who deserve to play”

by admin
Thiago Motta: “A draw, fair result. Arnautovic? There are also others who deserve to play”

Thiago Motta’s words at the end of the game

Thiago Motta, to the microphones of Dazn, expressed all his satisfaction with tonight’s performance. He also thanked the many fans who came to Dall’Ara to support the team:

“I’m satisfied with the team’s performance and with the whole context I saw at the stadium. I want to thank our people: today 27,000 came to support the boys. Inside the pitch we conveyed what we wanted and we were there to fight and play good football. As always we think we can win but today it was not possible. I think a draw is the right result but today we showed that we also want to compete against teams like Lazio

© breaking latest news

See also  2.3 million for three gyms

You may also like

Homeopathy looks at the human being holistically, is...

Ukraine, Russia has bombed the country over 40,500...

Fedez reappears on social media: “I stopped taking...

100 million fruit trees lost Lots of health

The Voice Kids, who won: here is the...

Napoli-Atalanta 2-0: Kvaratskhelia makes a magical slalom, then...

Dear Public Health, what will we do when...

These easy DIY projects will brighten up your...

Four little Sicilian singers at The Voice Kids:...

Pandemic precautions for autumn and winter: Cabinet passes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy