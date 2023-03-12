Thiago Motta’s words at the end of the game
Thiago Motta, to the microphones of Dazn, expressed all his satisfaction with tonight’s performance. He also thanked the many fans who came to Dall’Ara to support the team:
“I’m satisfied with the team’s performance and with the whole context I saw at the stadium. I want to thank our people: today 27,000 came to support the boys. Inside the pitch we conveyed what we wanted and we were there to fight and play good football. As always we think we can win but today it was not possible. I think a draw is the right result but today we showed that we also want to compete against teams like Lazio“
