Economic agenda of 18 May 2023

Italian Design Brands debuts at Euronext Milan. Complete the takeover bid on Autogrill
ITALIAN STOCK
Business Square
- Italian Design Brands debutta all’Euronext Milan.
OPA
- Ends Dufry’s mandatory cash alternative exchange offer on Autogrill.
- The voluntary takeover bid promoted by Argo is underway on Finlogic. The operation will end on June 9, 2023.
Meetings with the financial community
- Savings Hall (Milan, third day)
BoD for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023
Conference call to comment on financial data
GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS
SPAIN
- Issue of government bonds maturing in 2025, 2027, 2028 and 2043. Amount between 5.5 and 6.5 billion euros.
QUARTERLY
- Ali Baba (Q4 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)
- Walmart (Q1 2023/2024 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)
- Applied Materials (Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close)
CENTRAL BANKS
BCE
- Speech of Christine Lagarde (ore 11.00).
MACROECONOMICS
- Index FED di Philadelphia in May 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: -20.0.
- Weekly requests for unemployment benefits (ore 14.30). Consensus: 255mila.
- Existing home sales in March 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 4.3 million.
- Leading index to April 2023 (at 16.00). Consensus: -0.6% m/m.