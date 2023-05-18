Economic agenda of 18 May 2023

Italian Design Brands debuts at Euronext Milan. Complete the takeover bid on Autogrill

ITALIAN STOCK

Business Square

Italian Design Brands debutta all’Euronext Milan.

OPA

Ends Dufry’s mandatory cash alternative exchange offer on Autogrill .

. The voluntary takeover bid promoted by Argo is underway on Finlogic. The operation will end on June 9, 2023.

Meetings with the financial community

Savings Hall (Milan, third day)

BoD for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023

Conference call to comment on financial data

GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS

SPAIN

Issue of government bonds maturing in 2025, 2027, 2028 and 2043. Amount between 5.5 and 6.5 billion euros.

QUARTERLY

UNITED STATES

Ali Baba (Q4 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)

(Q4 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening) Walmart (Q1 2023/2024 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)

(Q1 2023/2024 – Released prior to Wall Street opening) Applied Materials (Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close)

CENTRAL BANKS

BCE

Speech of Christine Lagarde (ore 11.00).

MACROECONOMICS

UNITED STATES

Index FED di Philadelphia in May 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: -20.0.

in May 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: -20.0. Weekly requests for unemployment benefits (ore 14.30). Consensus: 255mila.

(ore 14.30). Consensus: 255mila. Existing home sales in March 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 4.3 million.

in March 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 4.3 million. Leading index to April 2023 (at 16.00). Consensus: -0.6% m/m.



