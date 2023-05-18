Home » Economic agenda of 18 May 2023
Health

Economic agenda of 18 May 2023

Italian Design Brands debuts at Euronext Milan. Complete the takeover bid on Autogrill

ITALIAN STOCK

Business Square

  • Italian Design Brands debutta all’Euronext Milan.

OPA

  • Ends Dufry’s mandatory cash alternative exchange offer on Autogrill.
  • The voluntary takeover bid promoted by Argo is underway on Finlogic. The operation will end on June 9, 2023.

Meetings with the financial community

  • Savings Hall (Milan, third day)

BoD for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023

Conference call to comment on financial data

GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS

SPAIN

  • Issue of government bonds maturing in 2025, 2027, 2028 and 2043. Amount between 5.5 and 6.5 billion euros.

QUARTERLY

UNITED STATES

  • Ali Baba (Q4 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)
  • Walmart (Q1 2023/2024 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)
  • Applied Materials (Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close)

CENTRAL BANKS

BCE

  • Speech of Christine Lagarde (ore 11.00).

MACROECONOMICS

UNITED STATES

  • Index FED di Philadelphia in May 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: -20.0.
  • Weekly requests for unemployment benefits (ore 14.30). Consensus: 255mila.
  • Existing home sales in March 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 4.3 million.
  • Leading index to April 2023 (at 16.00). Consensus: -0.6% m/m.


