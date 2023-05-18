Google Pixel Fold presented: information and clamshell alternative

PR/Business Insider

A few days ago, the tech company’s latest devices were unveiled at Google I/O, including the Google Pixel 7a, the Pixel Tablet and the Google Pixel Fold. Only the Pixel 7a is already available for purchase in the shops.* You’ll have to be patient with the new tablet* and the first foldable smartphone from Google. Both can be pre-ordered now. If you still don’t want to wait and want to start surfing on a clamshell phone now, there is at least one good alternative. You can read here what it is.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 als Alternative

If you don’t want to wait that long and don’t want to spend hundreds of euros more, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4* is a good clamshell alternative. Technically, it is similar to the Pixel Fold and is also equipped with the 5G standard, twelve gigabytes of RAM memory and a 120 Hertz display. In addition, you can also ideally do two tasks at the same time. There are differences, for example, in the design: The Pixel Fold is a bit shorter and wider and the frame is a bit thicker, which in turn should provide more grip. In addition, the Google foldable is actually thinner at 12.1 millimeters. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in even more variants: you can choose from four colors and three memory versions. More details on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a glance:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hertz

Split screen (capable of multitasking)

Display dimensions: Folded – 6.2 inches, unfolded – 7.6 inches

Triple-Camera

Can be operated via S Pen (can be ordered separately)

Google Pixel Fold: This information is known

According to Google, the Pixel Fold is the thinnest folding phone on the market to date. It can be pre-ordered in the colors Porcelain and Obsidian – whereby the light version is currently only available with 256 gigabytes for 1,899.00 euros and the dark version with 512 gigabytes for 2,019.00 euros in the Google Store. The device is expected to be released on July 2nd. More details on the new Google foldable in the following overview:

Powerful Tensor G2 processor

Full HD Plus OLED smooth display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hertz

Split screen for multitasking tasks (display different content)

Display dimensions: Folded – 5.8 inches, unfolded – 7.6 inches

Twelve gigabytes of memory

Durable hinge

Triple rear camera system