Home » Google Pixel Fold presented: information and clamshell alternative
Technology

Google Pixel Fold presented: information and clamshell alternative

by admin
Google Pixel Fold presented: information and clamshell alternative

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

A few days ago, the tech company’s latest devices were unveiled at Google I/O, including the Google Pixel 7a, the Pixel Tablet and the Google Pixel Fold. Only the Pixel 7a is already available for purchase in the shops.* You’ll have to be patient with the new tablet* and the first foldable smartphone from Google. Both can be pre-ordered now. If you still don’t want to wait and want to start surfing on a clamshell phone now, there is at least one good alternative. You can read here what it is.

read too

Pixel 7a: Here you can get the new Google smartphone individually or in a bundle with headphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 als Alternative

If you don’t want to wait that long and don’t want to spend hundreds of euros more, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4* is a good clamshell alternative. Technically, it is similar to the Pixel Fold and is also equipped with the 5G standard, twelve gigabytes of RAM memory and a 120 Hertz display. In addition, you can also ideally do two tasks at the same time. There are differences, for example, in the design: The Pixel Fold is a bit shorter and wider and the frame is a bit thicker, which in turn should provide more grip. In addition, the Google foldable is actually thinner at 12.1 millimeters. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in even more variants: you can choose from four colors and three memory versions. More details on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a glance:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hertz
  • Split screen (capable of multitasking)
  • Display dimensions: Folded – 6.2 inches, unfolded – 7.6 inches
  • Triple-Camera
  • Can be operated via S Pen (can be ordered separately)
See also  The story of the perfect copy of Ilary Blasi

read too

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet can now be pre-ordered: all information about the release

Google Pixel Fold: This information is known

According to Google, the Pixel Fold is the thinnest folding phone on the market to date. It can be pre-ordered in the colors Porcelain and Obsidian – whereby the light version is currently only available with 256 gigabytes for 1,899.00 euros and the dark version with 512 gigabytes for 2,019.00 euros in the Google Store. The device is expected to be released on July 2nd. More details on the new Google foldable in the following overview:

  • Powerful Tensor G2 processor
  • Full HD Plus OLED smooth display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hertz
  • Split screen for multitasking tasks (display different content)
  • Display dimensions: Folded – 5.8 inches, unfolded – 7.6 inches
  • Twelve gigabytes of memory
  • Durable hinge
  • Triple rear camera system

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  The 13th generation Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000 series are all standing aside, it is the processor sales champion

You may also like

HPE Aruba strengthens parent company ties to pursue...

“Brown Dust” IP derived puzzle collection RPG “Magic...

Don’t know how to match CPU and GPU?...

All-Flash SAN, FAS storage and business services

US survey shows Android switching to iPhone camp...

And if Italy bet on its ChatGpt?

Pirelli P Zero Race TT 700x26c

GTA 6 publisher hints at launch next year,...

subscribers to the subscription with advertising are growing

With the new game of Minecraft UT, it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy