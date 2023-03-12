Chen Meng defeated Nagasaki Miyu 3-1

WTT Singapore Grand Slam, in the first round of women’s singles, Chen Meng defeated Nagasaki Miyu 3-1. The scores of the four rounds were 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 13-11, and advanced to the top 32 women’s singles.

first round:

Chen Meng took the lead to serve, Nagasaki Miyou’s return went out of bounds, and Chen Meng scored the first point. Both of them played fiercely at the beginning, trying to find a way to increase the quality of the game, while Chen Meng deliberately targeted Nagasaki Miyou’s middle position, and the score came to 3-2.

Then both of them changed their serve and were still in a state of testing each other. Miyu Nagasaki used two serves to take the lead 5-4.

In the second half of the game, Chen Meng made consecutive mistakes in receiving and returning the serve. Miyu Nagasaki expanded his lead and the score came to 4-7.

The two entered a stalemate many times afterwards, while Chen Meng continued to give Nagasaki the middle position and successfully completed the chasing points, and the score came to 8-8. Then Chen Meng handled the ball very calmly. With a wave of consecutive points in this round, she finally won the first round 11-8. In this round, both sides are still in a tentative situation, and neither is in a hurry to improve the quality. Both of them also made some mistakes, but fortunately, Chen Meng made timely adjustments and successfully recovered the situation.

Second round:

Nagasaki Miyou took the lead to serve, but Chen Meng continued to hit the opponent in the middle and successfully scored the first point. Nagasaki Miyu still tried to make a change, but directly sent a suicide ball, and the score came to 4-3.

In the middle of the game, the two were still locked in a fight, trying to find a way to target the opponent’s middle lane. But once it entered the stage of stalemate, it was clear that Chen Meng had the upper hand, and the score came to 6-4.

However, Chen Meng still made some mistakes, and Nagasaki took the opportunity to score consecutive points and successfully won the game point 10-7. With Chen Meng returning the ball out of bounds, Nagasaki Miyu successfully pulled back a game 11-1.

Chen Meng played well in the first half of the game as a whole, but unfortunately, in the middle and late stages, there were a lot of overall offensive mistakes, and he didn’t implement the tactics to suppress the opponent, which gave Miyu Nagasaki a lot of opportunities.

Third inning:

Chen Meng took the lead to serve, and Nagasaki Miyu’s attack was still good, but once she entered a stalemate, her accuracy would drop to a certain extent, don’t bother to come to 3-2.

In the middle of the game, the two were still playing inextricably, trying to bring out their own characteristics. Chen Meng made adjustments in time, and was able to successfully resist Nagasaki’s somewhat fighting return, and the score came to 7-5.

However, there were still too few changes in Chen Meng’s serve. He was successfully guessed by Nagasaki Miyu, and his opponent scored consecutive points. The score came to 7-8.

Entering the most critical moment, Chen Meng still managed to stabilize his rhythm, hold the position near the table, and successfully won the game point 10-8. Chen Meng successfully reversed the game 11-9 and won the game.

For most of the round, Chen Meng fell into the rhythm of Nagasaki Miyou, and was a little flustered by the opponent. And this round still took a few opponents’ serves, but in the final stage, she managed to find her own rhythm and resist the opponent’s attack.

Fourth inning:

Nagasaki Miyou took the lead to serve, and the two came up to a stalemate with multiple shots, and Chen Meng scored the first point. Nagasaki Miyu’s serve handling in these rounds is very good, not only has a high degree of concealment, but also has a lot of overall changes.

Chen Meng was still a little uncomfortable with the opponent’s serve, and still made a mistake in receiving and returning, and the score came to 3-3. In the middle of the game, Chen Meng’s serve also began to change. Nagasaki Miyu directly ate two serves, and the score came to 5-3.

Next, the two still fought on the spot, and there were still some problems with the quality of Chen Meng’s return of the serve, which gave the opponent a wonderful spot kick, and the score came to 7-7. Then Chen Meng took advantage of the multi-shot stalemate again, and the score came to 8-7. Nagasaki Miyu chooses to suspend!

After the game came back, Chen Meng served. Nagasaki Miyu played very fiercely and successfully overtook 9-8. At the most critical moment, Chen Meng still dared to increase her quality. She used a backhand of her serve to successfully get the match point.

Nagasaki Miyu’s fight was successful, and the score came to 10-10. At the critical moment, Nagasaki Miyou directly served a suicide ball, and Chen Meng got the match point again. However, Nagasaki Miyou still succeeded in chasing the score to 11-11. After winning the match point again, Chen Meng chose to pause.

After the game, Chen Meng made a direct attack after serving, and successfully won the game 13-11, and successfully defeated Nagasaki Miyu with a big score of 3-1.

(Tong Heng)