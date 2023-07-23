The Itch Games Roundup: A Compilation of Free Web-Play Games on Itch.io

The Itch Games Roundup: A Week of Exciting Free Games on Itch.io Platform

The itch.io platform continues to deliver an array of exciting and free web-playable games every week. The Itch Games Roundup is here to compile some of the standout titles from recent weeks. Although the list is manually edited with occasional omissions, readers are encouraged to share any additional noteworthy games in the comments section.

First up is a thrilling space-themed chase game. Players find themselves trapped in outer space, accompanied by a mysterious creature. The objective is to catch and destroy the creature before it becomes the player’s predator. With its low-saturated red, white, and black tones, and limited field of vision, the game creates a tense atmosphere that adds to the excitement. The game can be accessed [here](https://escapefan.itch.io/ghost-town-escape-3-mirrored-dimension).

Next on the list is “Bloodline,” a two-player platformer with adventure elements. In the game, players assume the role of an elder brother and must rescue their younger brother from danger. Interestingly, the younger brother is represented by a pendant, and players must pick up stones to fight off enemies and ensure both characters’ survival. The game can be played [here](https://enamulislamjisan.itch.io/bloodline).

For those who enjoy strategy games, “Moonlit Defense: Battle Through The Night” offers an engaging tower defense experience. Players must survive enemy attacks under the moonlight and build up defenses during the day. It’s a race against time as resources must be properly allocated to ensure victory. The game can be found [here](https://naganen.itch.io/moonlit-defense-battle-through-the-night).

Fans of classic tower defense games will appreciate “Tiny Tower Defense.” This game allows players to earn gold coins by eliminating enemies, which can then be used to unlock various weapons. Strategic resource deployment is essential when facing powerful enemies, requiring players to strengthen firepower efficiently. The game can be accessed [here](https://builderbot.itch.io/tiny-tower-defense).

“Cosima’s Carnival” introduces players to an object-finding puzzle game with exquisite painting style. The goal is to collect and organize items based on a given list of requirements. The game offers a visually appealing experience with a focus on decompression. Interested players can try the game [here](https://li-ma.itch.io/cosimas-carnival).

“Drunkards’ Toast” brings simulation and leisure together in a unique game. Players must clink glasses carefully but gently, ensuring they don’t break while dealing with the effects of drinking. The goal is to reach the designated number of cup clinks within the time limit. The game was awarded the title of “Best Game in Xiamen Station” during the CiGA Game Jam 2023. Interested players can check it out [here](https://speedofshadow.itch.io/drunkards-toast).

For those seeking an educational experience, “Tea Room Experience” offers a fresh pixel game that simulates a Japanese tea room scene. The game aims to provide an immersive tea room experience while sharing some tea ceremony knowledge. Although not focused on historical details, the game conveys aesthetic feelings effectively. Players can access the game [here](https://chloe-elanora.itch.io/chashitsu-experience).

“BIRLA” is a visual novel and otome game that tells the story of a world engulfed in chaos. Players navigate through the protagonist’s journey, guided by Freddy, the leader of the Birla organization. The game offers complete visuals, sound effects, and text with language support for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Interested players can experience the game [here](https://bbzb.itch.io/birla).

“MOTION⚫︎REC” presents a platform jumping and puzzle game with a unique concept. Players can record their actions under specific terrain and replay them in open spaces to achieve incredible jumps. The game offers a challenging yet satisfying experience. Players can access the game [here](https://donutshunter.itch.io/motionrec).

“The Legend of Hyperia: Crimson Knight (Demo Version)” is an exciting RPG adventure set in the kingdom of Hyperia. Players must gather three partners to protect their property and defend the kingdom from the Crimson Knight’s invasion. The game promises an engaging storyline and pixel art visuals. Interested players can check it out [here](https://hyp3rblue.itch.io/tales-of-hyperia-the-crimson-knight).

“Burning Cotton Heart” presents a puzzle-solving game where players must help Big George overcome obstacles to make it to a royal appointment. The game’s unique mechanic involves using cotton to burn away the barriers. The game was developed for the Robot Party Jam 2023. Players can access the game [here](https://nowis-337.itch.io/cotton-heart).

“Spectral Slash” offers an action-packed card-building game. Players store up energy by using weapons rather than directly damaging enemies. This energy can be used to unleash powerful cards during combat. The game promises an exciting and strategic gameplay experience. Players can check it out [here](https://abhimonk.itch.io/spectral-slash).

“Faina” is a simulation game that follows the journey of JM, a writer forced to give up writing to support his family. JM turns to fishing for a living, and players must navigate the challenges and uncertainties of this new life. The game offers a thought-provoking story set in the 20th century. Interested players can experience the game [here](https://ewbenji.itch.io/faina).

“Shadow’s Platform Adventure” is a platform game that stands out with its exquisite action design and intentional switching of near and far views. While lacking unique mechanics, the game’s attention to detail and well-designed levels provide an enjoyable experience. Players can try out the game [here](https://osayuware.itch.io/test-platformer).

“Pocket Dimension Mouse” offers a unique puzzle-solving experience where players control a mouse and navigate through various mazes. Players must collect cheese pieces while avoiding chalk dust. The game promises challenging levels and interesting gameplay mechanics. Those looking for a puzzling adventure can try out the game [here](https://neonesque.itch.io/pocket-dimension-mouse).

“Cube Mates” takes players on an adventure around the world with cube partners who possess different abilities. Players must overcome various obstacles and defeat evil twins to reach the end of each island. The game promises exciting gameplay and a thrilling journey. Interested players can check it out [here](https://menacingexiler.itch.io/cube-mates).

These are just a few of the exciting games available on the itch.io platform in recent weeks. Whether you’re a fan of puzzles, action games, or simulation experiences, the platform offers a variety of options to suit every player’s preferences. Return to Sohu to discover more exciting games and stay updated on the latest releases.

Note: The article is based on the provided content and doesn’t reflect the writer’s personal views or opinions.

