If you’re lying down, especially in front of the TV while watching news or Korean dramas, you will definitely feel at home even for hours.. Do you agree or not 🙂 even though activities like this can damage our health. From body metabolism to eye health.

It’s good if we can still take care of our health, right, even though our routine is mostly at home. Especially for mothers like me, I am very lucky because I have subscribed to the IndiHome Fast Internet Package which provides many interesting shows, apart from complete Drakor access, there are also sports channels which help me stay active even at home.

You could say that IndiHome is the main supporter in setting my dream healthy goals, because when the school children and homework are done, I can take gymnastics, aerobics and yoga classes at home. Don’t worry because you don’t have gymnastics clothes that are less fashionable, the important thing is that they are comfortable for moving and exercising.

You must have often heard that in a healthy body there is a healthy soul, and it turns out that getting this balanced health is not an easy thing to do. Based on experience, I have some tips that might be followed so that we can maintain physical and mental health.

5 Tips for Maintaining Physical and Mental Health

Actually there are many things that must be considered in maintaining physical and mental health, but I have done the following five things in my daily routine, and I am grateful to be able to help maintain physical and mental health even though various problems hit me.

1. The importance of recognizing oneself by fulfilling balanced nutrition for the body, both physically and mentally.

Thanks to IndiHome broadcasts from Telkom Indonesia with Fast Internet Packages, I got a lot of input about healthy menus that are good for the body, lots of shows from culinary channels from around the world that we can apply at home.

2. The importance of maintaining our mental health, so that a healthy body and a happy soul are created.

For me personally, being able to watch the latest Korean dramas can be a healing in itself for me mentally. Especially with the IndiHome Fast Internet Package, there are no buffering problems while watching movies.

3. Undergoing a regular diet, one of which aims is to avoid excessive hunger. Especially for children, if they already have a good eating schedule, they won’t rush out of the house to snack on food that isn’t clear on nutrition.

4. The habit of delaying eating when the stomach starts to feel hungry, turns out to have many bad effects, such as overeating, only choosing certain menus that do not fulfill balanced nutrition, and many other problems. When it’s time to eat, don’t delay or miss the time to eat.

In short, delaying eating is not the right attitude. Eating regularly with adequate and balanced portions is always important, to maintain the physical health of the body and will ultimately affect mental health.

5. Do Physical Activity

Activities such as sweeping, mopping, lifting gallons and yoga can be simple physical activities that make us sweat and become fitter even at home. Since I have subscribed to IndiHome with a Fast Internet Package, I have found interesting sports activities that I can participate in even at home.

6. Rest Enough

When we maintain physical activity, don’t forget to take care of recovery too, friends, get enough rest with good quality (must be sound) and sleep quantity of 7 to 9 hours.

Hopefully my tips for maintaining physical and mental health will be useful for all of you, especially for those of you who subscribe to the Fast Internet Package from IndiHome