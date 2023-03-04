On February 28, 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives Special Committee on Strategic Competition with the CCP (Committee on the CCP) held its first hearing in Congress, attracting a large number of people. The picture shows a comparison chart shown by members of Congress at the scene, which shows that there are striking similarities between the US Navy ships and the Chinese military ships. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 3, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Yan) On Thursday (March 2), the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (Committee on the Chinese Communist Party) of the US House of Representatives released a video. This video shows real images of different periods of the CCP’s rule – from the Great Leap Forward and the famine in 1958 to Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution and the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, as well as the crimes committed by the CCP during these times in contemporary China.

“Every blot on human history has been committed by the same paranoid, thug-style genocidal organization: the Chinese Communist Party,” the video said.

This is a 4-minute video that was broadcast live to the public and members of parliament when the committee held its first hearing on Tuesday.

Congressman Mike Gallagher, chairman of the committee, said in his opening remarks that although they all called the strategic competition between the United States and China, “this is not a polite tennis match.” The struggle to survive in what kind of world you want to live in”.

He mentioned a book “America Against America” ​​written by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China. Gallagher said that the CCP’s strategy is to use the United States against the United States.

“Our policies for the next ten years will lay the foundation for development in the next hundred years,” he said. “We cannot allow the CCP’s tech-driven dystopia to prevail.”

Gallagher said the CCP is focused on turning the world into a technological totalitarian surveillance state where human rights are subservient to the will of the party.

The video restores multiple historical facts under the CCP’s rule

The video released by the committee on Thursday restores several historical facts under the CCP, including:

In 1958, during the Great Leap Forward, Mao Zedong set the unrealistic goal of surpassing Britain and catching up with the United States, coupled with dereliction of duty bureaucracy, brought the deadliest famine to rural China. Millions of Chinese were starved to death.

In 1966, Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution purged political dissidents through criticism meetings and public executions. In Guangxi, more than 100,000 people were massacred, some were stoned to death, buried alive, and more than 130 were boiled and eaten.

In 1989, students protested in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, and the CCP sent 250,000 soldiers to massacre the city. The Beijinger used his body to block the front of the convoy to slow down the advance. Thousands of protesters and innocent citizens were killed.

In 1997, Hong Kong’s sovereignty was handed over to Beijing, and the CCP promised that Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” would remain unchanged for 50 years. However, the “National Security Law” promulgated by the CCP in 2020 has made this promise a dead letter. Journalists are jailed, opponents are silenced, and democracy activists are arrested, harassed, forced into exile, and worse.

Today, the CCP’s series of policies to eliminate ethnicity, culture, and identity in ethnic minority areas, including Tibet and Xinjiang, have led to a new wave of human rights disasters and genocide crimes.

“Today, the party has a monopoly on truth, and the CCP employs millions of censors. Even the Bible is being rewritten, whether you’re a doctor warning about COVID-19, a billionaire tech executive, or a sexually assaulted Tennis players, or social activists, the CCP uses artificial intelligence surveillance technology to control society.” The video said.

The last thing in the video is a photo of Peng Zaizhou, a warrior of Sitong Bridge in Beijing in October 2022. He hung two large white protest banners on the Sitong Bridge at the prosperous traffic intersection of the North Third Ring Road. One read, “Don’t have nucleic acid, but eat, don’t blockade, want freedom, don’t lie, want dignity, don’t want Cultural Revolution, want reform, don’t want leaders, want ballot, not a slave but a citizen”; another read, “Strike, strike, dismiss dictatorial traitor Xi Jinping.”

While the authorities made Peng disappear, he sparked wildfire in China because the Chinese also wanted Chinese authorities to respect their basic human rights.

