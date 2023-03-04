Original title: Milan Fashion Week set off a brown craze, and the color became the king of 2023/24 autumn and winter

Embracing, embracing us in this cold season, revolutionary, projecting us into the future, brown becomes the protagonist color of the 2023/24 autumn-winter fashion show. So set aside the more classic black and white and rediscover the nuances of warmth in all its nuances, with no limits to combinations with other colors. Brown actually complemented red, black and blue at Milan Fashion Week.

Max Mara dyed nearly every runway look brown, from light and cool to bright and warm, almost with orange accents. So, anything is fine as long as it’s brown: maxi or puffer jackets, the Italian label’s signature wide-leg trousers, even boots, belts, glasses and gloves. Combined with the elegance of shades such as burgundy or the deepest black, it is a true ode to brown on the runway.

Max Mara Fall/Winter 2023/24 Marco De Vincenzo, in his second appointment as creative director of Etro, also pays homage to brown, combining it with iridescent colors to emphasize its laterality. Beginning with Roberto Cavalli, it returned mostly in multiple looks, creating a collage of textures and feels in a mix-and-match story, as if the collector reframed a story through browns. Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2023/24 Collection Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2023/24 Collection Etro Fall/Winter 2023/24 Finally, at Diesel, a brown deconstructed dress appeared in the composition of passionate red background. Clothing was also chosen by Fendi, who used brown on two maxi dresses, one in knit and the other in full leather; and Marco Rambaldi, who paired stockings with his most classic jersey dress, quilted stitched pulsating heart shape.

