It’s hard to believe, but so far there is no Apple Store in what will soon be the most populous country on earth. However, Apple will be coloring this white spot on the map in the very near future: the Californian company is opening a new brick-and-mortar store in the Indian metropolis of Mumbai this month. So far, its appearance has been hidden from the public eye, but now Apple is giving a first glimpse of the extraordinary architectural design. A second Apple Store is set to open in New Delhi soon.

Colorful design inspired by “Kaali Peeli”.

Apple’s future Indian flagship store is located at Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The deal extends, according to a report from India Retailing over three floors and has an area of ​​around 2,000 square meters. The exterior and especially the generous window fronts are currently still covered with colorful stickers. The motifs on it are inspired, among other things, by the well-known design of taxis called “Kaali Peeli”, which is typical for Mumbai.



The large Apple logo, which is emblazoned on the front facade of the building, is also unusual. It takes up the colorful motifs of the window coverings and combines them with a rainbow. The logo is also available as a Mac wallpaper, that of Apple’s Indian website can be downloaded. The California-based company has been scrambling to open Apple Stores in India for a number of years, but has been thwarted by the country’s regulations on foreign investment in the past. A change in the law that came into force almost three years ago finally paved the way for Apple. Another Apple Store is scheduled to open its doors in the Indian capital New Delhi by June of this year at the latest.

Federal Office: Twitter violates German law

Twitter violates the German Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG), at least the Federal Office of Justice (BfJ) suspects this. The authority has therefore now initiated fine proceedings against the company. According to the BfJ, it has sufficient indications of failures in complaints management. one communication According to the report, Twitter did not delete illegal content within the legally stipulated period after reports from users, as required by the NetzDG. Since this is said to have happened repeatedly, the Federal Office believes that there is a “systemic failure”. Twitter was asked to comment on the allegations. Should the competent district court in Bonn determine the illegality of the content that was not deleted in good time, Twitter faces a fine of an unknown amount.