What Lewis Hamilton said about his new contract with Mercedes

Mercedes hoped to finalize the contract extension for the seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton before arriving at the Canadian Grand Prix. But beyond the ongoing talks, the British said in Montreal that there was no news about his future.

Hamilton, 38, is seeking a multi-year extension. He played innocent about how the talks progressed. When asked if he had a scheduled meeting with Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, the British driver tried to avoid the issue. “We never met,” he said.

The moderator then clarified by saying to ask if the boss and the pilot had met for pizza. “We have never eaten a pizza,” replied the Briton. On the third try, Hamilton acknowledged that there had been contract talks without reaching an agreement.

“I saw Toto, we’ve talked several times,” Hamilton said. “Yes, nothing more to add on that.”

It was far less information than Wolff provided last week during an interview on CNBC when asked about Hamilton’s future. ”It will happen soon. We’re talking days more than weeks,” Wolff said on “Squawk on the Street.”

“We have such a good relationship that we are terrified of the moment when we have to talk about money. From a team perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have been together for a very long time, ”she added.

Hamilton is in the final year of his current contract and has insisted he wants to extend his career by staying at Mercedes, despite persistent rumors that he has been courted by Ferrari.

The Canadian Grand Prix was framed as the point of celebration of the announcement of the contract extension because in addition to being the site where he won his first F1 race in 2007, he also achieved seven victories at the circuit Gilles Villeneuve tying with Michael Schumacher as the most in series history.