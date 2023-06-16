Attentive in Cali to the changes and to the new route of the MIO

The Massive Integrated of the West of Cali has as its premise, at present, to improve the coverage and efficiency in the service that it offers to its users.

Given this objective, the mass transportation system decided on a series of adjustments and modifications to some of its routes.

These changes include route extensions, virtual integrations with trunk corridors and the addition of a new route, A01B, which seeks to connect the San Nicolás sector with other trunk corridors.

When will these changes start?

Starting next Saturday, June 17, the Cali Integrated Mass Transportation System will modify seven routes and will incorporate the aforementioned new route.

“The changes include route extensions and virtual integrations with trunk corridors, in order to improve the operation and mobility of users. We are going to have adjustments due to connectivity issues, improving the orientation of users in stations such as Universities, Buitrera and in important terminals of the System such as Simón Bolívar, Paso del Comercio, Aguablanca and the Calipso station”, explained Óscar Morán, head of Service to the Client and Marketing of Metro Cali.

“The entity is making the respective validations to the contractor of the work and it was also delivered to the concessionaire Utryt so that it can adequately provide the Collection and Technology System to provide a quality service to users,” added the official.

Routes with modifications:

• P21A.

• P52D.

• A13A.

• A65.

• A17F.

• A13D.

• A44A.

New route:

It will be the A01B, which will connect the San Nicolás sector with the trunk corridors of Aguablanca, Calle 15 and Avenida Las Américas.

It will provide its service from Monday to Friday, from 05:00 to 20:00, it will not operate on Saturdays or Sundays.

These are some of the notable stations and stops on the route:

• Sucre (B2)

• Petecuy (B2)

• San Pedro (B1)

• Cali Tower (B1)

• Belalcazar (B1)

• Kr 17 to con Cl 29

• Versailles (B1)

• Cl 30 entre Kr 17D y 17F

• Off. 2F entrance Av. 3 y Cl 25

• Cl 25 entrance Av. 2D y 2C

• Cl 25 between Kr 3 and 4

• Cl 21 between Kr 4 and 5

• Cl 21 between Kr 7 and 7A

Data:

– Section II of the MIO Eastern Trunk, which has exclusive lanes for Massive traffic, will not yet enter service; therefore, the routes that travel through the Simón Bolívar Highway will continue to use the mixed lane.

– With these adjustments in the routes of the MIO system, the aim is to optimize mobility and provide a more efficient service to users.

– The route extensions, the changes in the roads served and the virtual integrations with trunk corridors will allow a better connection between different sectors of the city.

– The addition of the new route A01B expands the transportation options for the residents of San Nicolás and facilitates their access to other trunk corridors.

Routes that will adjust the route:

1. Route P21A, on business days, extends its route to Av. 3N with Calle 34 and returns through the trunk corridor. Stop serving the San Nicolás sector, which will be covered by the new route A01B. Route P21A serves the Torre de Cali, Versalles, Centro, San Pascual, Cien Palos and Primitivo stations, as well as the stops in front of the Transport Terminal and the Antigua Clínica de SaludCoop.

2. Route P52D has been modified to expand its coverage in the Ciudad Córdoba, El Vallado and Ciudad Córdoba Reservado sectors. The improvement of the road infrastructure is used to access Carrera 50 from Av. Ciudad Cali, retaking the old path of the route in this area. The new route of the P52D route includes Calle 46, Carrera 41B, Calle 48, Carrera 39, Avenida Ciudad de Cali, Carrera 50 and Carrera 46. Then its usual route to the center and the Transport Terminal.

3. As for the A13A route, its route is adjusted in the Lili sector to continue straight along Carrera 99 to Calle 48, taking advantage of the left turn at that intersection. This change makes it possible to reduce the distance and travel time of the route, ceasing to serve certain sections of Carrera 98, Calle 50 and Carrera 99.

4. Fit on the A65 route. Simón Bolívar Terminal – Ciudad Córdoba – Llano Verde Route A65 adjusts its route to serve the corridor of Carrera 50 and the Morichal sector. Therefore, the new route of the A65 route is as follows: once the route serves the stop at the Simón Bolívar Terminal, take Calle 25 – Carrera 50 – Calle 48 – Carrera 46, Calle 54 – Carrera 42B – Calle 56C – Carrera 46 – Calle 57 – Carrera 49D – Calle 55ª – Carrera 48B – Calle 54 (Av, Ciudad de Cali) – Carrera 46 – Calle 48 – Calle 50 – Continue along Calle 25 by the only bus, until you reach the Terminal again Simón Bolívar where his tour ends.

5. The A17F route undergoes an adjustment in its route in the Vivero sector, taking advantage of the authorization of Carrera 108 and Calle 60ª. With this change, the route will no longer have to perform a forced return maneuver on Calle 60B, but will instead continue along Carrera 108 and Calle 60A before returning to Carrera 109 and continuing towards Estación Universidades. A stop is added on Carrera 108 between Calles 60B and 60ª. In addition, the schedule of the route is adjusted, which now operates throughout the day from Monday to Sunday, covering the sectors of Cachipay and Caracolí.

6. Due to the change of road direction in Carrera 98 with Calle 55, the A13D route is forced to modify its route in the Ciudad Meléndez sector. Now, after attending the stop on Calle 53 with Carrera 99, the route takes a right turn on Carrera 98C and then continues on Calle 55 in a south to north direction. Then, turn around Carrera 96 ​​and Calle 53 to resume your journey along Carrera 99 towards Estación Universidades. All the stops are maintained, located in the direction of their new route on the sidewalk in front of the previous ones.

7. On Sundays, due to the cycle path in race 25 between Calle 93 and Calle 112 in a north to south direction, the A44A route will make a detour between 7:00 am and 2:00 pm in the following direction: North Direction to South: After serving the Andrés Terminal, the route will continue along Carrera 23 to Calle 112, where it will turn right and continue its normal route.

8. The detour implemented on the A63 route since March 23, 2023 is formalized in the technological platform. This detour is due to the authorization of the left turn on Carrera 86 with Calle 48, which has led to stop serving the section of Carrera 86 between Calles 48 and 50.

