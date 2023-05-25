What Tina Turner died of: “I have put myself in great danger,” she said two months ago

The music community is still shocked by the Iconic American singer Tina Turner passes away at the age of 83. The news of the death of the beloved “queen of rock” shocked her followers and aroused endless questions about the circumstances of her death.

According to her representative, the talented singer died at her residence in Ksnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after a long battle with illness.

Until now, the official version of the reasons for his heading is limited to that general description of a “prolonged illness”. However, the representatives of the interpreter of Proud Mary, confirmed to Daily Mail who died of natural causes. This led to speculation based on the star’s previous known health problems, which caused great concern during the last ten years of his life.

The conditions that Tina Turner suffered

In 2013, the renowned singer suffered a stroke, commonly known as ACV, just three weeks after her marriage to Erwin Bach, her last husband.

After this incident, her recovery process was long and, according to accounts from her loved ones, she even had to learn to walk again. At that time, Tina Turner had already moved away from music and had settled in Switzerland, the country from which she obtained her nationality, renouncing her US citizenship.

Three years after the stroke, she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer, a disease that once again affected her considerably. As if that wasn’t enough, in 2017, as she revealed in her autobiography “Tina Turner: My Love Story,” she had to undergo a kidney transplant, her own husband being a donor.

Tina Turner on her kidney disease

The 83-year-old queen of rock opened up about her health struggles on International Kidney Day, March 9, revealing she put herself in “grave danger” by not taking her 1978 high blood pressure diagnosis seriously.

“My kidneys are victims of not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine,” wrote Tina Turner. “I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong drug therapy.

Tina Turner on death

In a chilling interview with The Guardian in April, the singer revealed how she wanted to be remembered, adding that she did not fear death.

“How would you like to be remembered?” they asked. “As the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it’s okay to strive for success on her own terms,” ​​she replied without hesitation.

When asked what scares him about getting old, he replied: “Nothing. This is the complete adventure of life and I embrace and accept each day with what it brings.“.

