What to buy at Storey’s sale

Storey’s seasonal sale sends me toTherapeutic sorting task (For people like me, there is nothing more relaxing than making decisions while going through endless beautiful items).

Since the post is shared with a story, there is also a small affiliate discount of an additional 5% with the code shelly5

(The code will work on the entire site and will also give a discount on new things that are not in the sale category).

The sale is up to 40%. And if it’s difficult for you to choose on your own, I’m here with private ownership:

01 The quiet luxury jacket of the Danish brand Minimum (it’s already worth going through their entire page)

02 Such a beautiful sweater that I couldn’t help but choose it even though it really doesn’t suit me to choose it (it’s expensive even after the discount)

03 A cardigan that looks like you brought it from Denmark (also from Minimum)

04 Scholl padded flip flops that look a bit like the Birkenstock I like, but a little narrower

05 A rains hat (a Danish brand that specializes in so-called rainwear) because sometimes, especially if you have glasses, a hat is better than an umbrella

06 tres bandana (it was limited edition in winter 2020, so it’s 57% off)

07 A Naffiri t-shirt that looks like you bought it in the gift shop at a campsite in the Alps

08 Veja sneakers (also available with V pink, but only green on discount)

(Here is a link to my other choices that do not appear here)

Meanwhile, Baron of the sons:

Scotch & Soda long t-shirt

Jeans shirt without any unnecessary detail from Benton (exactly the one I bought in Switzerland when I landed without a suitcase)

Brass jacket with front pocket

Novesta vegan sneakers (also look at these from the women’s section)

Herschel’s 15″ laptop backpack

All office things of somewhere: notebooks, pens, weekly planner, sticky notes. They are not on sale, but they are beautiful

