Sebastián Yatra closes ‘Christmas by Starlite’ dedicating his concert to Itziar Castro

The Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra during the concert of the Christmas by Starlite series held this Wednesday at the IFEMA, in Madrid. EFE

The Colombian Sebastián Yatra has put the finishing touch and closed the first edition of ‘Christmas by Starlite’, the Madrid branch of the Marbella summer event, dedicating the concert to his friend the actress Itziar Castro, who recently died.

“You are no longer with us, but you will always be in our hearts. This is for you, I love you very much Itzi,” he said excitedly, looking at the sky and with his hand on his chest. And both artists coincided in the filming of the series ‘Once upon a time… But not anymore’ (2022) by Manolo Caro.

The Colombian appeared on stage half an hour late than the scheduled time, but even so, without revealing himself because he was wearing a long tunic, the singer opened with ‘Couple of the Year’, enough to start a concert putting the entire audience in awe. foot.

The classics ‘Sutra’ and ‘Por Perro’ were among the most applauded, although the first seconds of ‘Tracionera’ were the ones that unleashed the most absolute madness of the 7,800 people (full capacity), from children to older people, and even waiters, photographers and staff people who couldn’t help but stop for a few seconds to start dancing.

“I want to see everyone dance all the way down,” he incited the audience, thus demonstrating that reggaeton and Latin rhythms in general are the styles that govern the recording industry today.

“This is a special concert because the year is ending. A year of learning that leaves me more and more grateful, of telling our stories through songs that in the end end up being yours. So that they can dedicate them, cry and sing them,” she said before starting to sing ‘Cristina’ and beginning the block of ballads.

And, although Yatra is a revolution on stage, and he has demonstrated it by dancing and spinning all over the stage, he also became sentimental and changed all that and started to accompany his voice only with his guitar or piano in ‘Vuelve’, a song who sings alongside Beret.

‘Devuélveme el corazón’ or the highly celebrated ‘Un Año’, sung under the light of mobile phones, have given way to the second part of the party, introduced by ‘A desde hoy’, his first Spanish hit in collaboration with David Bisbal . “This was the greatest thing that Spain gave me in a long time and I will be eternally grateful,” the artist stated happily.

With the audience once again in his pocket, swaying his hips and jumping, he performed songs as varied as ‘Runaway’, ‘Ojosbrowns’, ‘Energía Bacana’ or ‘Robarte un kiss’, the collaboration with Carlos Vives that gave the around the world and which he has honored by making his own ‘Kiss Cam’ with the public.

Yatra’s ‘Tacones Rojos’ have given way to the final fireworks of a show that has lasted for almost an hour and forty minutes, and with an audience totally dedicated to ‘There is no one else’ and especially to ‘Vagabundo’, a single sung by the Also Colombian Manuel Turizo on that same stage last Sunday.

“I’m going to give you the gift you’ve asked for,” the singer said with a smile as he brought two girls on stage who had put up a banner saying they wanted to dance and sing said song with him, thus showing the friendliness and good humor that they had. the artist always gives off.

Become the big event of the season, ‘Christmas by Starlite’ has filled IFEMA pavilion 12 these days with all the magic of the boutique festival and its exclusive format, creating a universe of sensations in an innovative space full of Christmas spirit. EFE

Share this: Facebook

X

