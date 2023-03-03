hello everyone! !

My name is Eiriya. I look forward to having a good relationship with you this year too! In winter, I’m worried about cold protection items. What kind of items do you use?

I’ve been using Uniqlo down jackets for about three years. It’s light, compact, and good value for money. Also on my wish list for this winter are ski boots!

I often go skiing in the winter, but my feet get bigger little by little every year, so I often rent them instead of buying them every year. But this year, I want my own cool boots! So I am looking for it now. I hope you have a good meeting.

Skiing gallantly on the snow! ! It’s a lot of fun, so give it a try even if you’ve never done it before.

