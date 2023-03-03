Samsung launches new Galaxy Watch smart watches every year, and in the Galaxy Watch 6 series of watches that will be launched later this year, Samsung plans to make at least two updates for the new watch. First of all, the battery capacity of the Galaxy Watch 6 will increase slightly. The 40mm version is 300mAh, while the 44mm version reaches 425mAh, an increase of about 5.6% and 3.7% respectively compared to the corresponding models of the Watch 5.

▲ Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Although the battery capacity has increased slightly, with the improvement and adjustment of the processor and system, the battery life of the Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be longer than that of the Watch 5. The website GalaxyClub pointed out that Samsung has submitted the battery to the South Korean safety testing agency SafretyKorea and obtained relevant certification.

In addition to being equipped with a larger battery, Samsung is also said to be updating the design, and the Galaxy Watch 6 may follow the Google Pixel Watch with a curved edge glass surface design. The above statement is also in line with Samsung’s practice of remodeling every two years. As for the upgrades and changes in specifications and functions, it will wait for other revelations or official announcements later.

▲ Pixel Watch

Source: gizmochina