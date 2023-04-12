After the end of World War II, the automobile industry was in a state of dismantling, and due to the shortage of materials after the war, almost all automobile manufacturers in Europe focused on making small or miniature cars, but Mercedes-Benz S-class still insisted on choosing large body and Large displacement engine. The first-generation S-class sedan, unveiled in 1951, was praised by the German automotive magazine “AMS” as “the first luxury car in the world‘s auto industry that perfectly combines outstanding safety performance, elegant sports car temperament, extreme comfort and dignity”, Today, more than 70 years later, Mercedes-Benz S is still one of the pronouns of luxury cars.

Throughout the development history of the S-Class, the Mercedes-Benz W116, which was born between 1972 and 1980, can be regarded as a milestone. As the fifth-generation S-class sedan, W116 was officially named “S-class” for the first time, and it is the first mass-produced car in history that can be equipped with ABS technology, which raises car safety to a new level, and it is full of classic temperament The exterior and interior design of the Mercedes-Benz show the blood of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars from the inside out.

Driving such a W116 on the streets today will undoubtedly earn enough “return rate” for the driver. It is this unique temperament and sense of age that deeply attracted PROS manager Chen Hao. As a lover of retro culture, Chen Hao bought a W116 produced in 1979 in 2021. The combination of off-white body and brown interior perfectly matches his personal taste and obsession with retro culture.

Even if you encounter various mechanical troubles during daily use, in Chen Hao’s view: “An old guy from 1979 should have traces of time to make it meaningful.” Chen Hao talked about his story with this Mercedes-Benz W116, and his deep affection for retro cars.

Hypebeast: What is the make, model, year of this car? When did you get it?

Chen Hao:This is a Mercedes-Benz W116, which was born in 1979. I bought this retro car in 2021.

What is the main reason for you to choose this car? What is the main purpose of this car?

This car was recommended to me by a friend. At first I wanted to buy a two-door C126, but later I thought that the off-white body and brown interior of this W116 were more in line with my style. For me, cars are meant to be driven, so I drive this car for my daily commute.

What is the past of this car? Where has it been?

This is the car of the Taiwan embassy. It is basically stored in the basement. The condition of the car is very good. It is mainly used for shopping around Hangzhou. The deepest memory is to take it to the Shaoxing OCR Retro Car Festival, all of which are rare “strange” cars.

Any details about this car? modification? Variety?

I mainly changed to a set of white rim tires. I have been looking for this set of tires for almost half a year, and there are very few such tires now. Others also replaced the middle-aged momo steering wheel and gear handle, and the wood grain color on it just echoes the interior. The rest has not been modified too much, because it is classic enough, and I am worried that it will change the taste if it is modified too much.

Did you find any problems during the process of refitting this car?

The foundation of this car is relatively good, and there are relatively few problems. The biggest problem should be the rust inside the fuel tank, which will easily block the fuel pipeline, and it cannot be cut and repaired. The iron fuel tank is easy to explode after being filled with oil, and it took a long time. Clean up the rust bit by bit.

Has it reached the perfect state that you are most satisfied with? Is there any place to continue to change?

The old car just needs minor repairs from time to time. It is more of a mechanical problem. I feel that the noise is too loud during driving. There are still some paints that are aging and cracked, but they are not going to be repaired. A 1979 “old guy” should have traces of time to make sense.

In your opinion, what does this car mean to you? Why obsessed with old cars?

W116 is considered to be the first old car in the true sense. The Defender I bought before was produced in 2015, but it has a retro shape, but it is not an old car. Why are you obsessed, because it is different, and it can also make you feel like you have a special memory.

How do you view the difference between new cars and old cars today when cars are constantly being introduced?

New cars are the result of technological progress, and only have more and more comprehensive functions and experiences; as for old cars, no matter how advanced the technology is, they are there. Although they seem very backward according to the current configuration standards, they were once glorious shine.

Which was your Dream Car growing up?

My Dream Car, I remember I forwarded it on Weibo in 2014, is a G500 4×4².

What other cars have you owned? And what is the car you most want now?

I have also driven Audi A4 crock, Mercedes-Benz G500 4X4², Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz S124 and Matway T6 before.

What is the most attractive part of a car to you? What do you think about the future of the automotive industry and automotive culture?

Let’s turn heads, I just need him to turn heads enough, that’s enough to cover up all the shortcomings. As for the future of car culture, I think it will develop in a more diversified direction. There are quite a lot of interesting niche styles, which should be known to everyone.

Can you share the playlist you are driving this car with?

Faye Wong – Obsessed with No Regrets/Dream Man/You Wait for Me at the End

Wang Jie – Forget You Forget Me/Who Knows the Heart of a Prodigal Son

Leslie Cheung – Love in the Past/The Wind Continues to Blow

Let’s drive a car of the age and listen to the songs of the age (laughs).