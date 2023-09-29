WhatsApp changes its design: this is what it will look like from now on

The application WhatsApp prepares one of the most important updates for 2023 with a modification to its visual and user experience section. He redesign of the application will also help users use the messaging service much more easily.

Read Also

How to request the free Enacom tablet and who can access it

On the other hand, the messaging service also launches new features like the feature that allows you to protect your chats from strangers.

WhatsApp will debut a complete redesign

The latest beta of WhatsApp offers a glimpse of the changes that will occur in the application’s interface. The screenshot released by a specialized media shows all the interface elements that will be able to be used shortly.

These changes will be on Android and iPhonealthough more closely matched to the iOS interface elements. WaBetaInfo reported that these new features were found in beta version 2.23.20.10 of WhatsApp for Android

– A top bar without color on both the main screen and the one used for chats. This change is due to the use of the dynamic mobile theme, which when this bar is in color can cause confusion in the user experience.

– A bottom bar that under dark mode uses a lighter tone of gray than the rest of the user interface, which gives a little more separation between the chat list and the conversations themselves.

– Revamped chat bubbles for dark theme and redesigned floating action button. In fact, the three-dot menu button at the top right disappears.

When will WhatsApp change

Although a specific date for the incorporation of these improvements in WhatsApp has not yet been announced, it is anticipated that they will be available in the coming weeks. It is important to note that the arrival of these features could be surprising.

Most likely, users will find out about these new features while using them on their cell phones.which will increase its visibility instead of depending on an official statement from WhatsApp.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

