Home » Five on Friday: Serious criminal, but fair
Technology

Five on Friday: Serious criminal, but fair

by admin
Five on Friday: Serious criminal, but fair

Image: Museum

Mobiles im Museum

Playing, jumping, cycling and combining: Anyone who wants to experience the new special exhibition “The Mobile Man” in Stuttgart’s Mercedes-Benz Museum is encouraged to participate in a playful way. Visiting this interactive show, which is advertised with this poster, is free. It consists of eight experience stations, five in-depth topic stations and there is information on regional mobility. Until November 2024, the question will be how people are mobile today and in the future. Bosch, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Mercedes-Benz and regional companies from Stuttgart with a focus on energy, mobility and living contributed to the content. (pts.)

See also  In order to successfully acquire Activision Blizzard, Microsoft promises to launch "Call of Duty" on PS platform simultaneously for 10 years

You may also like

Italian Tech Week 2023, 13,500 participants for the...

Watch Online Videos Remotely with Friends and Your...

The Truth Behind India’s Claim to the Moon’s...

Apple iPhone 15 on the boil: the new...

Xbox Update: Important Changes for Captures and Game...

Quantum sensor is intended to measure the earth’s...

ITW 2023, the writer Sterling: “Climate change and...

NASA Reveals Celestial Body with Wide Ring, Stumps...

Best Xiaomi Smartphones | September 2023 • Techzilla

Fortnite: Epic Games lays off 830 employees and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy