Home » Living to 120 could be possible, even if you age well. Here’s why and how
Health

Living to 120 could be possible, even if you age well. Here’s why and how

by admin
Living to 120 could be possible, even if you age well. Here’s why and how

Living a long time while staying fit, without major ailments, is no longer an impossible dream: scientists and geriatricians have discovered many of the ingredients of the elixir of long life and everyone starts building healthy habits from a young age. In fact, much is in our hands: 25 percent of the speed at which we age is linked to genes but the rest depends on the environment, or rather on elements linked to lifestyle. Here are the tips to slow down aging and blow out a hundred candles, or maybe even more.

September 29, 2023 | 2.45pm

(©) ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Melanoma, the therapeutic vaccine reduces the risk of metastases

You may also like

The Gardens of Prevention – Health arrive in...

Rapper Fedez Hospitalized for Internal Bleeding: ‘They Saved...

AUSL | Communication and press

Golden Turtle – Wasabi peas coated GT

Cheeses: The Delicate Balance of Consumption

Summer 2023, publication of heat wave bulletins ends...

Donna Strickland: Advancing the Science of Laser Ablation...

September 29, World Heart Day

Discovering New Cardiovascular Risk Factors: In Focus on...

Preventing osteoarthritis: Proven strategies and tips

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy