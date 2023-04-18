“Day of the Joints” tomorrow at the OÖ Nachrichten

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, April 19, there will be competent answers to all these questions at the “Day of Joints” organized by the Ordensklinikum and the OÖ Nachrichten in the Promenaden Galerien in Linz from 11 a.m.

Tennis elbow and artificial hip

Items on the programme: 11 a.m.: Opening; 11:30 a.m.: “When the hip hurts”; 12.15 p.m .: “High heels are not good for the foot”; 1 p.m.: “Preventing the Pain”; 1:45 p.m.: “The reasons for knee pain”; 2.30 p.m.: “New artificial joint – fit again after the operation”; 3:15 p.m .: “Tennis elbow? What helps with shoulder pain?”.

Fascia training, diabetes check

In addition to the health talks, there is a lot of information and workshops in the Promenade Galleries. Female students from the Upper Austrian University of Applied Sciences will measure blood sugar and blood pressure, pharmacists will provide information about gentle treatment methods, and special workshops on topics such as fascia training or powerful muscles will take place in the seminar rooms of the forum. Registrations for these free seminars are accepted on site before the start.

Admission to the “Joint Day” is free.

