when are the classics Barcelona-Real Madrid

The current champion Barcelona will be a visitor to Getafe and Real Madrid to Athletic Bibao, as determined today in the draw for the 2023/2024 Spanish Football League schedule, held in Ciudad de las Rozas, a Madrid complex belonging to the Royal Federation Spanish Football (RFEF).

La Liga will begin on Friday, August 11, and will end on Sunday, May 26, 2024, with 380 games spread over 38 days.

At the start, Barcelona will visit the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe, while Real Madrid will have a very tough commitment in the Basque stadium of San Mamés against Athletic Bilbao, the sports newspaper As published.

Atlético de Madrid, led by the Argentine Diego Simeone, will be home at the Cívitas Metropolitano against Granada, while other attractive matches on the opening date will be Sevilla-Valencia at Pizjuán and Villarreal-Betis at La Cerámica.

The first clásico of the Barcelona-Real Madrid season will be on matchday 11 (on October 29) at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium and the return at the Santiago Bernabéu will be on April 21, 2024 on date 32.

As for the Madrid classics, the first will be at the Cívitas Metropolitano on the sixth date on September 24, while the second will be played at the Bernabéu on matchday 23 on February 4, 2024.

The first complete date of the Spanish League will be the following:

Almeria-Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao-Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid-Granada

Celta de Vigo-Osasuna

Seville-Valencia

Las Palmas-Majorca

Getafe-Barcelona

Villarreal-Real Betis

Real Sociedad-Girona

Cádiz-Deportivo Alavés