when does it open and what can be done

The mega exhibition of art, science and technology presents its 2023 edition with cultural and educational activities for all ages. During the winter break, the Park will open again Wednesday to Sunday from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.. In the month of August schools will return and you can visit Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.. As usual, Entrance is free and open.

The official opening It will be on Saturday, July 15. Tecnópolis reopens its doors with the traditional opening show on the General Paz esplanade to celebrate and commemorate 40 years of democratic recovery in Argentina.

In this edition, the iconic attractions of the Park: the Land of Dinos, the Airlines Plane, the Park of Zamba and Nina de Pakapaka, The House of the Colossus, Arrorró, Pisar Malvinas, Bugs, Aerospace Sovereignty, the Skatepark, the Wetland, the permanent spaces of the Ministry of Science , the Sports and Urban Expressions Pole run by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Electronic Arts Laboratory, where permanent workshops will be held and a sound experience produced by the Tecnópolis Audio and Music Research Center (CIAM) will be inaugurated with participation of the National Symphonic Band for the Blind.

In addition, new spaces presented by different national organizations will be inaugurated with interactive experiences that invite us to recover the most emblematic moments of our democracy, to learn about our history, our rights, and to continue building the future. Among them, the sample 40 years: scenes of Argentine democracyproduced by Tecnópolis: a journey through the 40 years of democracy that we were able to achieve, the one that we forged day after day, made with the dreams of each Argentine.

“We are convinced that, just as it happened in 2022 with 3 million visitors, this year again the Park will be the place where Argentines meet again to celebrate and enjoy 40 years of democracy, and reflect on its challenges and the future. »., highlighted the Undersecretary of Spaces and Special Projects, Martin Bonavetti.

As always, there will be recitals, shows and proposals for all agesincluding activities with accessible resources such as Argentine Sign Language and special programming linked to the commemoration of 40 years of democracy in Argentina.

Children and families can enjoy the shows of Los Raviolis, Duo Karma, Mariana Baggio, Koufequin, Magdalena Fleitas, Bigolates de Chocote, NiLocos, Go Pumpkin, Vuelta Canela, Rayos y Centellas, Los Cazurros, Laura Migliorisi, Capitán Sanata, Valor Vereda, Rockan Walsh, Triciclas, Banda de Tías , Little Fish, Harlequin World, Band Ties, The great trip of Zamba and Nina, The creativity machinea new circus arena, the Iris sensory experience for early childhood and the play Family No Type of the Cervantes National Theater, among others.

In addition, in more than ten stages varied proposals will be presented for all audiences: Turf, Pedro Aznar, Ecko, Bersuit Vergarabat, Plastilina, Militantes del Climax, Alan Sutton and the little creatures of anxiety, Sofía Viola, Susy Shock, BB Asul, Grupo Anaconda and artists from all over the country at the Patio Federal Stage. There will also be talks by Dadatina and Amadorathe Lic. Cecilia Celas bookfluencers Dapiaggi Flower, Guada Casta, Victoria Resco and America Vespuciaamong other.

«Tecnópolis is a meeting space, a place to learn and enjoy at the same time, to awaken vocations in childhood and look to the future together. In this edition we invite visitors to learn about our scientific and technological developments, our history, especially in this year in which we celebrate 40 years of democracy, and our popular culture to continue enjoying this educational public policy that fills us with pride. and represents us”reflected the Director of Tecnópolis, Mary Rosenfeldt.

LaPotenciaDeLoColectivo

Every year, Tecnópolis chooses a motto that conceptually crosses the experience and all the proposals that visitors can enjoy in its more than 50 hectares. In keeping with the celebration of 40 years of uninterrupted democracy in Argentina, this year we chose to live The Power of the Collective, with the conviction that When we Argentines meet, we can build the country we dream of.

It is a slogan that invites prioritizing the collective over individualism and to seek in our differences a power to transform our homeland and our land. The 12th edition of Tecnópolis is an opportunity to think of ourselves as Argentines, honor our history and build memory. To recover the popular epics and the collective struggles that expanded rights and built our democracy.

It is also proposed as a space to promote citizen participation, solidarity, commitment to our reality and value the importance of a present and active State, seeking to reflect on the current challenges that we have as a society to consolidate this democracy with more equality and social justice.

40 years after the end of the last civic-military dictatorship, we seek continue transmitting to the new generations the value of democracy through education as a motor for social inclusion and development in Argentina.

General information

In Winter Break (from July 15 to 30), the Park will open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. Then, from August 3 to 27, it will open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. -for visits from schools and the general public- and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to Tecnópolis is free and no need to get in.

During August Tecnópolis will receive thousands of students who will participate in themed educational tours on art, science and technology, in coordination with the Ministry of Education of the Nation. Registration is done by email to [email protected].

The Park has free parking, varied gastronomic stalls, hydration points, a lactation room, accessible bathrooms, wheelchair delivery and LSA-E interpreters. The Park can be accessed through its two main entrances: Av. Juan Bautista de la Salle 4500 and Av. de los Constituyentes 2220 (Villa Martelli). For recitals, shows and talks in the different auditoriums, admission is by order of arrival, without prior reservation.





