“When I Fly to You” is scheduled to be held on June 13. A straight-ball girl meets a high-cold student bully to open the story of youth over flowers-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: “When I Fly to You” is scheduled for June 13. A girl with a straight ball meets a high-cold student and begins the story of youth over flowers

Produced by Youku Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Youyisi Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Naifei Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Feiben Entertainment Media Co., Ltd., Shanhe Wanwu Film and Television Media Nanjing Co., Ltd., Yefu Films (Beijing) Co-produced by Co., Ltd., directed by Maozhishu, starring Zhou Yiran, Zhang Miaoyi, Bian Tianyang, Jiang Zhinan, Guo Zhe, the web drama “When I Fly to You” adapted from Zhuji’s campus youth literature “She Is Not Sick” The file is officially finalized today, and the trailer and poster will be exposed simultaneously. The play will be broadcast exclusively on Youku from 18:00 on June 13. The series tells the story of a lovely and cheerful sixteen-year-old girl named Su Zaizai who meets Zhang Lurang, a school bully at the same level, on a rainy day. The inadvertent encounter completely changed their lives. The enthusiastic and cheerful Su Zaizai melted Zhang Lurang’s careful defenses with his unique warmth. Their respective good friends Gu Ran and Jiang Jia have also become happy friends who don’t know each other. With the addition of “problem boy” Guan Fang, tenacious friendship and ignorant love began to quietly take root in the best years of the five people. Sprout, and a beautiful youth story unfolds. A beautiful girl with a straight ball meets a tall, cold and handsome schoolmaster The story of Youth Over Flowers begins This play continues the relaxed and fun style of the original work, and describes the growth story of youth group portraits from the student days to the first entry into the society in a brisk manner. Su Zai, who has always claimed to be “sane in the world“, turned into a “cheeky” girl after being slapped in the face by a cool and handsome school bully. How will Zhang Lurang, who has been rejecting people thousands of miles away, respond to the “straight ball”? Nervous girl Jiang Jia and unreliable young man Gu Ran, apart from offering various “assists” for their friends, they also don’t forget to stage a daily “mutual attack” of non-stop bickering, with frequent laughs. And with the care and help of the four friends, can the troubled Guan Fang “turn back the prodigal son”? Five teenagers and girls with very different personalities will work together to interpret a witty, beautiful and moving youth story. The series presents the daily stories of the student days with vivid brushstrokes. Immersed in the beautiful stories, the audience can temporarily escape the anxiety and pressure of real life and regain their youthful vitality. Of course, it is not only a light-hearted “dinner drama” and “decompression drama”, but also includes many real youth issues. Teenage friendship, academic pressure, throbbing love, youth rebellion, native family and growing pains… “When I Fly to You” presents the precious past of youth that everyone will have. Facing the expectations of the readers, the producer lived up to expectations and invited Mao Zhishu, a cutting-edge director born in the 90s, to direct the play. He is very good at youth themes, and he is affectionately called “Uncle Cat” by fans. His director’s masterpiece “We Are So Lovely” will be broadcast in the summer of 2020. It has become a hit drama with a win-win reputation and ratings, with a Douban score of 8.2 It has dominated the Chinese word-of-mouth drama list for 4 consecutive weeks. With the strength of “Uncle Cat” to join, I believe that “When I Fly to You” will surely become another good youth drama that wins the audience’s love and resonance. In terms of casting, the play party also made very careful considerations. Zhang Lurang, a high-cold student, and Su Zaizai, a girl with a straight ball, are played by Zhou Yiran and Zhang Miaoyi respectively. Zhou Yiran, who has starred in the movie “Take My Brother Away” and the series “Children of the Qiao Family” and “Xiao Min’s Family” and other excellent works, has a sharp-edged face and a slightly gloomy temperament, which is very suitable for silence and introversion, and at the same time full The image of a cold academic bully who is tortured by inner inferiority complex. And Zhang Miaoyi, who plays Su Zaizai, has a sweet and lovely style, exudes a lively temperament, and vividly interprets the “little sun” who bravely moves forward and warms and heals those around her. In addition, the unreliable boy Gu Ran played by Bian Tianyang, the nervous girl Jiang Jia played by Jiang Zhinan, and the troubled boy Guan Fang played by Guo Zhe also have their own charms. “When I Fly to You” is adapted from the famous work “She Was Seriously Sick” by the popular Internet writer Zhu Ji. The original work was serialized on Jinjiang Literature Network, and was selected as one of the top ten youth novels in 2017, with a score of 8.0 on Douban. With a strong sense of fun and detailed descriptions that are extremely close to life, the novel has gained joy and resonance from countless readers. Facing the expectations of the readers, the producer lived up to expectations and invited Mao Zhishu, a cutting-edge director born in the 90s, to direct the play. He is very good at youth themes, and he is affectionately called “Uncle Cat” by fans. His director’s masterpiece “We Are So Lovely” will be broadcast in the summer of 2020. It has become a hit drama with a win-win reputation and ratings, with a Douban score of 8.2 It has dominated the Chinese word-of-mouth drama list for 4 consecutive weeks. With the strength of “Uncle Cat” to join, I believe that “When I Fly to You” will surely become another good youth drama that wins the audience’s love and resonance.

In terms of casting, the play party also made very careful considerations. Zhang Lurang, a high-cold student, and Su Zaizai, a girl with a straight ball, are played by Zhou Yiran and Zhang Miaoyi respectively. Zhou Yiran, who has starred in the movie “Take My Brother Away” and the series “Children of the Qiao Family” and “Xiao Min’s Family” and other excellent works, has a sharp-edged face and a slightly gloomy temperament, which is very suitable for silence and introversion, and at the same time full The image of a cold academic bully who is tortured by inner inferiority complex. And Zhang Miaoyi, who plays Su Zaizai, has a sweet and lovely style, exudes a lively temperament, and vividly interprets the “little sun” who bravely moves forward and warms and heals those around her. In addition, the unreliable boy Gu Ran played by Bian Tianyang, the nervous girl Jiang Jia played by Jiang Zhinan, and the troubled boy Guan Fang played by Guo Zhe also have their own charms. The youthful nature of the characters, the acting skills are real and natural, and the performance is very moving.

“They are all trying to become better people for each other.” When thinking of this sentence, do many images come to mind? In the study room of the library, on the school playground, in the corner of the classroom, on the long beach where the sea breeze blows the corners of your clothes… With him or her, you will experience the joys and sorrows with you, and grow up fearlessly and bravely. At 18:00 on June 13th, please remember to lock on Youku. In the story of “When I Fly to You”, let’s look back at the youthful and beautiful times together, and relive the never-ending youth together!