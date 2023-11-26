Home » When Lancôme and Louvre Meet: A Tribute to Eternal Beauty Through Art and Beauty Collision
Lancôme and Louvre Join Forces to Celebrate the Eternal Beauty of Women

Paris, France – When Lancôme and the Louvre Museum come together, the result is an unparalleled celebration of art and beauty that transcends time and space. Lancôme has partnered with the Louvre to create a limited series of Lancôme x Louvre Art Collection, marking a historic collaboration between two pioneers in the worlds of beauty and art.

The Lancôme x Louvre Peak Art Night was recently held at the Shanghai Pudong Art Museum, marking the debut of the limited series in China. The event was a star-studded affair, with Lancôme global spokesperson Amanda Seyfried and Chinese skin care and makeup ambassador He Cong in attendance. The night was a celebration of the fusion of art and beauty, with Lancôme’s global president Françoise Lehmann and Louvre Museum director Laurence des Cars delivering heartfelt greetings from France.

The collaboration pays tribute to the stories of women through nine sculptures selected from the Louvre collection. Each sculpture symbolizes a goddess or myth, conveying values such as authenticity, wisdom, confidence, and fearlessness. Lancôme’s global spokespersons Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Ava Nakamura, and Chinese skin care and makeup ambassador He Cong visited the Louvre to film the advertising campaign, discussing the beauty of the sculptures that touched them.

The Lancôme x Louvre Art Collection limited series features three key products – the limited edition “little black bottle” essence, the limited edition art lipstick, and the limited edition makeup palette “Richelieu Infinity Plate”. Each product is inspired by different sculptures from the Louvre collection and celebrates the multifaceted expression of beauty with unique colors and designs.

The release of the Lancôme x Louvre Art Collection was marked by a festive lighting ceremony along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, where the Oriental Pearl Tower and the Louvre Pyramid were illuminated in a custom-made light show. The event served as a symbolic celebration of the exchange of art and beauty between China and France.

The Lancôme x Louvre collaboration represents an unprecedented meeting of two iconic French legends, showcasing the enduring beauty of women through art and beauty. As Lancôme’s global president Françoise Lehmann said, “Lancôme believes that beauty is an eternal art,” and the Lancôme x Louvre collaboration is a testament to that belief.

