When Xie Na goes again, it is already a guest to look back at the hosting memories of 18 years, and the habit cannot be let go…|Memory|Xie Na_Sina News

When Xie Na goes again, it is already a guest reviewing the memory of hosting for 18 years, and the habit cannot be let go…

When Xie Na goes again, the guest will look back at the hosting memories of 18 years, and there is no way to let go of the habit. Sister Na’s wrong room seemed to bring back memories of reading quick books when she was a child, and then she sighed: Ah~ the good times when I was a child are really gone.Like a married daughter, after returning home, she walked to her previous bedroom, and was reminded to go to the guest room The sentence suddenly flashed in my mind: If you are happy, go to Happy Camp, if you are not happy, then go to Happy Camp. This is my youth!It’s the show I wait for on time every Saturday, it’s the show that brings me joy Kuaiben didn’t even say goodbye, and the show stopped as soon as it said it would. At that time, the preview of the next program was released… I really grew up with everyone, everyone grew up…they also broke up, what is the meaning of growing up?When I was young, I sat in front of the TV watching Happy Camp and laughed. My mother always said that I laughed like a fool. Now I realize that I have grown up and become the adult I dislike the most 😭 I really hope that Hunan TV will let me The five members of the happy family fit together once and give everyone a decent farewell

