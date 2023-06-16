The national football team returned to the home court for the first time in 747 days. The warm-up match against Myanmar is expected to win._Domestic Football_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com

National football training

At 18:30 on the evening of June 16, Beijing time, a warm-up match that has attracted the attention of domestic fans will start. The Chinese men’s football team will play against the Myanmar men’s football team at the Dalian Barracuda Bay Football Stadium. The national football team will return home after 747 days. It is also the home debut of national football coach Jankovic. Relevant organizations set a 2.5 goal handicap for the national football team for this game. There is a certain gap in the strength of the two teams, and the national football team who plays at home may reap a big victory.

In recent years, the overall strength of the national football team has declined, the status of veterans is unstable, and the ability of new talents is slightly insufficient. The young team has a long way to go. Judging from the list of this national football assembly, Wu Lei, Exon, and Zhang Linpeng are led by Wu Lei. Still rely on the veteran to play the role. In the last international competition cycle, New Zealand had 1 draw and 1 loss in the two matches of the national football team. Except for the East Asian Cup, which was dominated by the Asian Games team, the national football team has won 9 games in all competitions. The last time it won was a 3-2 victory over Vietnam in October 21 . Therefore, for this game, the national football coach Jankovic attaches great importance to it, and a victory is urgently needed to boost morale.

The national football team’s opponent Myanmar ranks 160th in the world, far below the national football team’s 81st place. In the international competition cycle in March, Myanmar also had 1 draw and 1 loss, a small loss to India with 1 goal, and a 1-1 draw with Kyrgyzstan. It has won 15 consecutive games in various competitions. The last time they won was also in 2021, when Myanmar defeated East Timor 2-0. Myanmar’s current roster is mainly based on domestic league players, and their overall competitiveness is slightly inferior. Moreover, they have lost all of their past 4 away games. It can be seen that the national football team chose Myanmar as their opponent. .

Judging from the past records of the two sides, the national football team has achieved 8 wins and 2 losses against Myanmar 10 times in the history, and there has never been a draw. The last time the national football team lost to an opponent dates back to 1963. The national football team won 4-0 and 1-0 respectively. On the whole, the paper strength of the national football team is dominant, and this campaign is at home, it seems that a big victory is inevitable. But even so, the national football team cannot take it lightly. Although the Myanmar team is limited in strength, it is not a fish to be slaughtered. In the last game, they drew with Kyrgyzstan, which is ranked 91st in the world. The world ranking cannot be determined to a certain extent. The outcome of the game.

I hope that the national football team can use the victory to restart the preparation journey for a new cycle, as coach Jankovic said before the game: “I hope to dedicate a high-level, fast-paced game, show the love for the game and the desire to win.” !”

(Xiao Tong)