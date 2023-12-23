Where you can discover art & culture in Lower Austria

Do you know that? You hear a piece of music that touches you deep in your heart, see an image that you can never get out of your head even if you close your eyes, or read lines that you would like to write on your skin forever. Culture just has this magical way of changing us. What some people don’t know: Lower Austria already had a magnetic effect on artists and thinkers at the fin de siècle, and to this day art hotspots such as the Arnulf Rainer Museum in Baden, baroque castles and more bear witness to this same attraction. We have summarized some of the most fantastic sights for you – of course there is a lot more to discover.

Keep your eyes open, there is a lot to discover! (c) Stefan Mayerhofer

St. Pölten: the growing cultural city in the Mostviertel

St. Pölten is comfortably nestled between a cultural program and a natural spectacle: the state capital is home to a lively independent art scene, permanent installations and sights decorate the cityscape and festivals and the like invite you to take part. For example, there is the Tangente St. Pölten – Festival for Contemporary Culture, which will also be presenting a cross-disciplinary, diverse menu in 2024. From the end of April to the beginning of October you will find art courses, all kinds of productions and projects by contemporary artists all over the city. In his interview, Thomas Pulle, director of the St. Pölten City Museum, takes everyone on a journey who wants to find out more about the city’s buildings and sights: discover precious gems such as the relics of Saint Hippolytus, whose corruption of the name gave the city its origin got her name. And finally, we advise you to discover the urban side of the Mostviertel – Würmla’s walls, consisting of 700 square meters, 100 liters of paint, 18 spray cans and 13 walls.

Discover Würmla’s walls in the Traisenthal (c) Mara Hohla

Culture in the Vienna Woods: Hot Springs of Art

You can find plenty of culture to immerse yourself in south of Vienna: the Baden region is both a cultural center and a natural jewel. Even in Roman times, the area was valued for its healing springs, and later the upper class came to bathe and stroll between the historic walls. The hot water not only went to Arthur Schnitzler’s head, but directly to his heart. Where exactly was he? Of course in the Vöslau thermal bath, which thanks to managing director Carina Hochebner now also functions as a cultural stage, culinary hotspot and the epitome of summer freshness. At the Floating Salon, actors perform on a small island in the middle of the green pool, culinary pop-ups satisfy cravings and our own collection makes the grandeur of the time-honored pool wearable every day. And otherwise? Take a city tour through Baden with Austrian guide Christiane Triebig-Löffler and follow in the footsteps of the water, listen to the artist Rosa Roedelius as she reflects on Schwechat and experience (cultural) stories from the Vienna Woods.

The Vöslau thermal bath: swimming, art and summer relaxation (c) Lower Austria advertising | Romeo Rock Empire

Vienna Alps: Cultural highs

The capital’s elite once met here, but today the Viennese Alps with their beautiful natural scenery are also a sought-after cultural destination. For example, have you ever been to the Reichenau Festival? Every year, 40,000 visitors are drawn to the foot of the Rax thanks to top-class acting skills, since 2022 under the direction of castle actress Maria Happel. By the way, the mountains have always attracted and inspired talent: Johannes Brahms already expressed his amazement at the Viennese Alps in the orchestral composition Symphony No. 4 in E minor. Today it is up to talented students from the mdw International Summer Academy to capture the Sound of Semmering. And who sees scenes from Wes Anderson’s cinematic masterpiece when they look at the mountain backdrop Grand Budapest Hotel will be happy about the photographs of the Südbahnhotel am Semmering by photographer Yvonne Oswald.

Südbahnhotel am Semmering: majestic charm, even 50 years after it closed (c) Daniel Gollner

Danube region: When art translates to new shores

Where water flows, there are sources – also for inspiration. Of course, the Danube not only inspired Johann Strauss to write what is probably the most famous waltz, but also inspired various greats of the Lower Austrian art scene. Grafenegg Castle in the middle of the wine-blessed Kamptal, for example, bears witness to this today: as a total work of art of creative work, you can experience the annual orchestra festival here, stroll through contemporary art interventions in the castle park and much more. If we swim ten kilometers upstream mentally and geographically, we end up in Krems and with the Basque artist Daniel Domaika, whose works and studio you can visit here. And if you want to go really high, look to the right bank of the Danube and climb the fourth wall. It sits enthroned at the summit of the Seekopf, both a work of art and a lookout tower. But actually, if we’re honest, the entire Wachau is a work of art, right?

Grafenegg Castle: a castle between history and modernity, with an orchestra festival, art interventions in the castle park and much more. Art in Krems: discover the works of the Basque artist Daniel Domaika Fourth Wall: observation tower and art object on the summit of the Seekopf Art in the Wachau: get Wachauer Laberln in the Schmidl Bakery, discover the Krems Art Mile and find the Wachau Nose

Where to go in the Wachau? Tip: Always follow your nose. (c) Lower Austria Advertising | Marina Faust

Even more?

