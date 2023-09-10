Whisperers – The Chronicles of the Lost Castle II: Nergena

by Oliver on September 10, 2023 in EP

Nergena is Part II of The Chronicles of the Lost Castle (The Chronicles of Vanished Castle) – a three-part 10” concept project from Dutch atmospheric black metallers Fluisteraars.

And halfway through the concept project, it actually feels like it is Whisperers Here in stages they not only create their own preliminary creative zenith, but also constantly establish themselves as one of the best bands that the genre currently has to offer.

What is primarily about the outstanding highlight The moon, sun of the dead lies. A mystical, ambient dungeon synth opens here, injected with swelling tension via nervously restrained percussion until the blast beat storms in and the strings shimmer squeakily. Lofi-like screams and manic guitars attack like a psychotic, wild and noble beast, combining to form a fanfare with an ethereal pagan flair. Charmingly sawing, it has a desperately schizoid urgency and majestic madness. The moon, sun of the dead leans back and indulges in the brass, spins in circles like a black metal version of Midsommar, glistening and hypnotically – fireworks, brilliant!

The mystique surrounding the hammer stone Doesn’t quite maintain this level, but gets into it more immediately and directly, turns his battle cry into a heroic guitar figure with Uff Zack, also dips briefly into astral-kitsch keyboard dusting, but is ostensibly a conventionally strong genre song that lasts for long stretches organic, spatially superb, so unadorned sound – but the anthemic wave the piece rises to in the last minute and a half is simply triumphant and euphoric.

Overall, tops The Chronicles of the Lost Castle II: Nergena his predecessor Harslo In sum, even once again – in order not to increase expectations to absurd dimensions, we don’t want to imagine at the moment what spheres Part III could storm into following this form curve.

The Chronicles Of The Lost Castle – II – Nergena by WHISPERAARS

