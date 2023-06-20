White Resort closed with 1,200 visitors. Bizzi: «We will continue to invest in the segment»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Three days dedicated to resort clothing – a growing segment, which sees the fashion houses parade in the four corners of the world – and beachwear collections. With this new format, White wanted to be present again in Milan during the men’s fashion week in June, after an absence that coincided with the period of the pandemic. 1,200 visitors attended the event, including international buyers from multi-brand boutiques (Biffi, Tessabit), department stores (Begdorf Goodman, La Rinascente) and luxury hotels such as the Belmond Hotel, Bulgari Dubai Resort.

The event – which the Councilor for Tourism and Fashion of the Lombardy Region Barbara Mazzali defined as «A showcase capable of promoting our Lombard companies all over the world with their collections, a symbol of Lombard manufacturing excellence and creativity» – was created under the patronage of the Municipality of Milan and hosted 60 international brands of clothing, footwear, swimwear, bags and accessories including Andrea Iyamah, Carlotha Ray, Clara Aestas, Decata, La Milanesa and the special guest Oceanus, Hannah Attalah’s brand .

«I am very happy that White has put himself on the line by bringing a new project into the field. We have every intention of continuing to invest so that this specific sector can find in WHITE Resort, in Milan, a worldwide point of reference», said Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White.

