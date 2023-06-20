Home » Wu Guiying: Seize the major opportunities for the development of artificial intelligence and accelerate the construction of a global R&D center city
Wu Guiying: Seize the major opportunities for the development of artificial intelligence and accelerate the construction of a global R&D center city

2023 Internet Yuelu Summit "AI Zhiyuan Industry Map Innovation" theme forum held

Seize the major opportunities in the development of artificial intelligence

Accelerate the construction of a global R&D center city

Wu Guiying attended and delivered a speech

On the afternoon of the 19th, the 2023 Internet Yuelu Summit held the theme forum of “AI Zhiyuan Industry Map Innovation”. Academicians, experts, and business representatives gathered together to feel the pulse of Changsha’s artificial intelligence industry and offer advice and suggestions. Wu Guiying, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended and delivered a speech.

Liu Jingnan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivered a keynote speech. Liu Xue, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee and director of the Provincial Party Committee’s Internet Information Office, Xiong Chen, chief economist of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, and city leaders Tan Yong, Zou Te, and Kang Zhenlin attended the meeting.

In her speech, Wu Guiying pointed out that by seizing the major opportunities for the development of artificial intelligence, one can gain the upper hand in future development. At present, Changsha fully implements the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new”, strives to implement the strategy of “strengthening the provincial capital”, conscientiously implements the eight general requirements of “walking ahead and being a demonstration”, accelerates the building of a global R&D center city, and vigorously develops the “big wisdom mobile “Cloud” and other new-generation information technologies, and strive to promote technological innovation, industrial development, and application integration, and become a fertile ground for the accelerated development of artificial intelligence. We will fully absorb the achievements of the forum, focus on key core technologies, adhere to the deep integration of artificial intelligence and the real economy, build a national leading area for innovative application of artificial intelligence with high standards, and strive to build a domestically leading and globally competitive artificial intelligence industry development highland . We warmly welcome everyone to come to Changsha for investigation, research and investment. Changsha will do its best to provide high-quality service guarantees, create a first-class business environment and a first-class innovation ecology, and work together to achieve win-win cooperation and jointly write a new chapter in the development of the artificial intelligence industry in Changsha.

The “Blue Book on the Development of Software and Information Technology Service Industry in Hunan Province (2022-2023)” was also released at the forum. (Chen Denghui, Ling Qing)

