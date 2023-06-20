Home » Kicked out of the gym for staring at a woman, but he’s blind
Kicked out of the gym for staring at a woman, but he’s blind

Kicked out of a gym for looking at a woman in a way described as “creepy”. But he, 21-year-old Toby Addison, is blind. The misadventure that happened a few years ago to the young man – who was 17 at the time – was told by TikToker himself during the Happy Hour Podcast. According to Express reports, everything would have happened one day when the boy was visiting a new gym and immediately after her arrival: Toby would have been approached by “a furious woman” who would have accused him of staring at her. Attempts at an explanation would have been of little value and, after calling him a “worm”, the woman would then have the staff throw him out.

“I really don’t know where I’m looking at most of the time unless I’m talking to someone… So I was just looking straight ahead and unfortunately there was a woman doing some exercises,” she explained on the podcast. , continuing: “I don’t know what he was doing, whether it was squats or anything where you might be in a more vulnerable position and you don’t want to be pinned down. She came to me and at first I didn’t know she was talking to me because I wasn’t doing anything wrong but just my stuff. She said something like ‘Why do you keep staring at me? Stop. Don’t be so creepy.’ I replied ‘oh no sorry I’m blind’. I also had my cane with me folded on my lap, but she wouldn’t have any of it…”, he said, adding: “It was hard, it tested my confidence and made me feel like being blind was a problem”.

Addison, who now has 225,000 TikTok followers, was born sighted but started losing his vision drastically from the age of 11. He regularly posts content for his social media followers to breaking latest news life as a blind person.

