who and when charge this week from May 22 to 24

He May payment schedule for retirees, pensioners and allotment holders was confirmed at the beginning of this month by the National Social Security Administration (ANSES).
It should be remembered that this month, retirees and pensioners with minimum assets will have access to the third and last installment of the monthly reinforcement of $15,000 announced in February.
the week that begins will have only three business daysfor the holiday of May 25 that will generate a new long weekend, so collection dates will be affected.
Therefore, below We review what the retirement, pension and allowance collection calendar is for this week.
When do I collect retirees and pensioners with minimum salaries in May
This week, the payment corresponds to:
DNI ending in 9: Monday, May 22.
When do I collect retirees and pensioners who exceed the minimum credit in May
This week, the payment corresponds to:
DNI ending in 0 and 1: Tuesday, May 23.
DNI ending in 2 and 3: Wednesday, May 24.
When do I collect the universal allowance per child (AUH) and the universal allowance for pregnancy (AUE) for May?
This week, the payment corresponds to:
Monday May 22: holders of the AUH and Family Allowance with DNI ending in 9 and holders of the AUE with DNI ending in 8.
Tuesday May 23: holders of the AUE with DNI ending in 9.
When do I get the unemployment benefit for May?
This week, the payment corresponds to:
DNI ending in 0 and 1: Monday, May 22
DNI ending in 2 and 3: Tuesday, May 23
DNI ending in 4 and 5: Wednesday, May 24
who perceive non-contributory pension family allowances will receive the corresponding amount between May 9 and June 12, while the lump sum allowances They will begin on May 8 and will last until the 12th of the following month.
To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!
Subscribe